(Adds eye-witness, size of sinkhole)
By Barbara Liston
CLERMONT, Fla. Aug 12 Dozens of guests at a
Florida resort near Walt Disney World were safely evacuated in
the middle of the night on Monday when a large sinkhole opened
on the property, swallowing a three-story building.
"I was hearing popping noises and I was hearing people
screaming and glass breaking. The building actually twisted and
separated," Summer Bay Resort security guard Richard Shanley
said. "It was like something from a movie."
Shanley was driving a golf cart on the Orlando-area resort's
main boulevard when a family hailed him to say they heard
popping sounds and that something was wrong.
A spokesman for the Lake County Fire Department said there
were no injuries in the collapse and that resort staff responded
quickly to the first signs of danger.
Paul Caldwell, general manager of the 64-acre, lakeside
resort, said the building collapsed almost entirely within 45
minutes, leaving only the top floor visible ground level. He
estimated the sinkhole to be 100 feet (30m) wide.
Shanley, whom Caldwell called "a hero," said he saw
balconies breaking. He rushed into the building and began
banging on doors, using his master key to open some doors and
wake people so they could get out.
He said that while he was on the second floor, he felt the
building sink about 20 inches and saw the ceilings collapsing.
By the time Shanley was on the third floor, he said that floor's
ceiling had entirely collapsed.
Shanley kept going through the building until the fire
department arrived and made him leave.
Asked if he felt his life was ever at risk, Shanley said,
"Yes ma'am, but I didn't think of that at the time. I was more
concerned about my guests and trying to get them out of here."
Thirty-six people were evacuated, including 20 from the
collapsed building and 16 from another building emptied as a
precaution, according to the resort's executive vice president,
Juan Barrillas.
Caldwell praised Shanley for not waiting for authorization
before evacuating guests. "Had he not acted on his own, we are
confident there could have been many people trapped in that
building."
SINKHOLE TROUBLES
Sinkholes in Florida are relatively common, caused by the
state's porous geological bedrock of limestone. As acidic
rainwater filters into the ground, it dissolves the rock,
causing erosion that can lead to underground caverns, resulting
in the sinkhole's collapse.
"One woman was sitting in the tub and the tub levitated and
that's when she just grabbed a pair of shorts and came out,"
resort guest Maggie Ghamry told WFTV. She said another couple
with an infant had to smash through a window after the door
frame in the room collapsed.
Liz Evans, 57, a bank teller from North Carolina, watched
the collapse with her grandsons from a nearby unit that lost
electricity but was not evacuated. She said it was slow-moving
and punctuated by creaking and cracking noises.
"It was like a rockslide coming down," Evans said.
The collapsed building had two wings of 12 units each,
connected by an elevator tower in the breezeway.
Julian and Maggie Moreno of San Antonio, Texas, were staying
with their daughter and two grandchildren in a two-bedroom suite
opposite the collapsed building when they heard police in the
hall yelling for everyone to "grab stuff and get out."
Julian Moreno tossed suitcases off a third-floor balcony. As
they left the suite their door was already jamming, leading them
to believe their building was also sinking.
Several dozen evacuated guests were being housed in other
buildings on the property, about six miles from Walt Disney
World, the resort said.
In March, a sinkhole under a Tampa-area home opened and
swallowed the bedroom of 37-year-old landscaper Jeff Bush, whose
body was never recovered.
In 1981, in Winter Park near Orlando, a sinkhole measuring
320-feet wide (98 meters) and 90-feet deep swallowed a two-story
house, part of a Porsche dealership and an Olympic-size swimming
pool. The site is now an artificial lake.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Leslie Adler and Maureen Bavdek)