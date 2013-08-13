By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Aug 13 A Florida time-share
resort where a sinkhole devoured a building Sunday night said
that it is open for business and next week's guests should "come
on down."
Paul Caldwell, the general manager of Summer Bay Resorts,
which is located 6 miles from Walt Disney World, made the pitch
to guests at a news conference on Tuesday. He said that
geological and structural testing under way on the 100-foot wide
cavern and the surrounding buildings should be complete by
Wednesday.
Guests staying in the downed building were evacuated by an
alert security guard who ran inside to wake occupants as the
structure was twisting and collapsing around him. No one was
injured.
A total of 36 people were evacuated from two buildings on
the sprawling 64-acre property, which has a total of 900 units,
the resort said.
The state of Florida, which is prone to sinkholes because of
its porous limestone foundation, is set this fall to begin the
creation of a statewide geological map showing the relative
vulnerabilities to sinkholes. The map could be used by local
governments making decisions on building permits.
The map project received funding two weeks ago for its first
stage with a $1.1 million grant from the Federal Emergency
Management Agency, which follows a spate of sinkholes in 2012 in
the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby, according to Patrick
Gillespie, spokesman for the Florida Department of Environmental
Protection.
Sinkholes are a common feature of Florida's landscape,
typically becoming sites for springs, lakes and portions of
rivers after they occur. They most commonly occur as a result of
naturally acidic underground water flowing through and
dissolving the underlying limestone. North and central Florida
generally are more vulnerable than south Florida, Gillespie
said.
In 2012, a long drought lowered the water table and emptied
natural voids in the limestone, which then collapsed under the
weight of torrential rains from Debby, Gillespie said.
In March, a sinkhole under a Tampa-area home opened and
swallowed the bedroom of 37-year-old landscaper Jeff Bush, whose
body was never recovered.
In 1981, in Winter Park near Orlando, a sinkhole measuring
320 feet wide and 90 feet deep swallowed a two-story house, part
of a Porsche dealership and an Olympic-size swimming pool. The
site is now an artificial lake.
