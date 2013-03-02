BRIEF-City office REIT files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln - SEC filing
* City office REIT Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rvyIHi] Further company coverage:
SEFFNER, Fla., March 2 Florida rescue workers have ended their efforts to recover the body of a man who disappeared into a sinkhole that swallowed his bedroom while he slept in a suburban Tampa home, and the house will be demolished, a public safety official said on Saturday.
Jeff Bush, 36, who is presumed dead, was asleep when the other five members of the household who were getting ready for bed on Thursday night heard a loud crash and Jeff screaming.
"Our data has come back, and there is absolutely no way we can do any kind of recovery without endangering lives of workers," said Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Jessica Damico. (Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Saundra Amrhein; Editing by Todd Eastham)
* Hff inc - arranged a $170 million refinancing for a retail portfolio of 33 retail properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: