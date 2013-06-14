(Corrects condition of injured to serious and number to two)

June 13 An outdoor deck at a Miami sports bar partially collapsed late on Thursday, spilling dozens of people into Biscayne Bay and injuring 24, two of them seriously, authorities said.

About 100 people were on the deck behind Shucker's Bar and Grill when it collapsed about 9:45 p.m., said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesman Lieutenant Arnold Piedrahita.

"Fortunately only 33 people were injured, 24 of those people were transported to local hospitals and only two were in serious condition," Piedrahita said.

"At this time we have unconfirmed reports of one person missing. At this time the probability of someone surviving in the water is little to none, so it has been switched over to a recovery effort," he added.

Piedrahita said divers were searching the water while rescuers worked with witnesses and restaurant patrons to try to confirm there was someone missing.

The bar is North Bay Village, linked to the mainland by a causeway. No one at the bar was available for comment. (Reporting by David Bailey, Brendan O'Brien; Writing by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Doina Chiacu)