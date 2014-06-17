By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI, June 17
MIAMI, June 17 Miami-Dade County lawmakers
agreed on Tuesday to commit tax revenues to the Miami Dolphins
football team if it can attract big-ticket events like the NFL's
Super Bowl and World Cup soccer matches to its privately owned
stadium.
In return, the team agreed to self-finance a $350 million
overhaul of its privately owned stadium.
The compromise deal came after the Florida Legislature
rejected a previous proposal to use public funds to finance the
stadium upgrade.
Local taxpayers soured on publicly financed stadium deals
for privately owned sports teams after critics complained about
the generous terms of a $500 million park for the Miami Marlins
baseball team in 2008, funded largely by tax money.
Local officials recently rebuffed efforts by retired soccer
superstar David Beckham to secure publicly owned waterfront land
for a 20,000-seat stadium, even though Beckham agreed to finance
it privately.
Since the recession, "people have found it a little
distasteful for millionaire players and billionaire owners to
get new facilities when police officers and firefighters are
losing their jobs," said Victor Matheson, a sports economist at
the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts.
Under the deal Miami-Dade County commissioners approved on
Tuesday by a 7-4 vote, the Dolphins can receive up to $5 million
a year from county tourist taxes if they secure big sporting
events, with payments starting in 2024.
The Dolphins hope to host World Cup matches in an upgraded
stadium if Qatar is stripped of the 2022 tournament following
allegations of corruption in the selection process.
Dolphins owner and billionaire real estate tycoon Stephen
Ross said the $350 million overhaul of the nearly 30-year-old
Sun Life Stadium, including a roof, more seating and a new
Jumbotron, were needed to attract future Super Bowls.
Representatives for the team and the National Football
League declined to comment.
Earlier this month, Miami-Dade County reached a deal with
the Miami Heat to extend the team's use of a publicly owned
arena through 2035. The county raised its tax-funded subsidy by
more than $2 million a year after the National Basketball
Association team agreed to pay $1 million a year to the county's
parks department.
