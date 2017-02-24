WASHINGTON Feb 24 U.S. authorities have charged 11 people and a company for exporting goods to Syria in violation of a U.S. trade embargo against the Middle Eastern nation, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement released on Friday.

Three of those charged were arrested, the department said, adding that the defendants participated in a conspiracy to export parts and equipment to Syrian Arab Airlines, "whose activities have assisted the Syrian government’s violent crackdown on its people." (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)