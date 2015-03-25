By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., March 25 Two of the most
destructive termites species in the world are mating in South
Florida, producing hybrid colonies that are growing at twice the
normal rate of other termites, scientists reported on Wednesday.
Asian and Formosan termites together are responsible for
much of the estimated $40 billion in annual termite damage
worldwide, and their hybrid offspring could increase the loss
significantly, said Nan-Yao Su, the University of Florida
entomology professor who led the study.
"It's not good news," said Su, whose research was published
on Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE. "It means
within a shorter period of time homeowners will see the damage."
Su attributes the development to climate change, noting that
Asian and Formosan termites used to live in separate territories
and swarm at different times. By 2013, both the territory and
swarming season of each species had grown to overlap, he said.
The research found that Asian male termites prefer Formosan
females, and that their colonies within one year contain about
160 individuals compared to 60 in a single-species colony.
It will not be known whether the hybrid offspring are
fertile or sterile until the colonies reach about five years of
age, when new kings and queens typically begin to reproduce, Su
said.
Su added that although many people use pesticides that kill
some termites, there are baits available that can eliminate
colonies over time.
(Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Sandra Maler)