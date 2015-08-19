By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
Aug 19 Florida treasure hunters
found a trove of $4.5 million worth of Spanish gold coins 300
years to the day after a fleet of ships sunk in a hurricane
while en route from Havana to Spain, the salvage owner said
Wednesday.
The 350 coins found on July 30 include nine rare pieces,
known as royal eight escudos, which were being transported to
the King of Spain, according to Brent Brisben. His company, 1715
Fleet - Queens Jewels, owns the rights to the wreckage.
Only 20 such coins were known to exist prior to the recovery
of the nine royals, Brisben said.
"The gold looks like it fell into the water yesterday," said
William Bartlett, 51, the diver who spotted the haul.
Bartlett was part of a three-man crew aboard Brisben' boat
S/V Capitana when it found coins in shallow waters off Vero
Beach, Florida. The search site was picked because it was close
to a previous discovery.
On the same day in 1715, a hurricane tossed 11
treasure-laden Spanish galleons on to reefs off Florida' East
Coast, sinking them in the early hours the following morning.
Today, the wreckage is scattered over a wide area.
The coins found by Bartlett are part of the now-scattered
treasure transported by the galleons, which have since broken
up.
Bartlett said the crew used the boat propeller to blow a
hole in the sandy ocean floor to reach bedrock eight feet (2.4
meters) down. The salvage operation lasted five days.
Like many Florida treasure hunters, Bartlett, a Pompano
Beach kitchen and bathroom remodeler, dives as a hobby.
He said he did not hunt treasure for the money, and declined
to say how much he would receive under contract with 1715
Fleet-Queens Jewels.
"I'm just a guy on a boat living the dream," Bartlett said.
Hunters like Bartlett typically work under contract with the
company, which grants them a percentage of their find after the
state of Florida exercises its right to 20 percent of the haul.
The company acquired legal custodianship of the sunken fleet
from the heirs of world-renowned treasure hunter Mel Fisher.
