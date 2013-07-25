MIAMI, July 25 An open 55-gallon drum containing
depleted uranium was found at a Miami-area airport on Thursday,
but preliminary reports indicated there was no environmental
impact, a fire department spokesman said.
Hazardous materials crews were on the scene at the Opa-Locka
Airport, which is primarily used for aircraft maintenance and
repair services, said Lieutenant Arnold Piedrahita, a spokesman
for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries, he said,
adding that the origin of the drum and its contents were still
under investigations.
Rescue crews have set up a 150-foot perimeter area to assess
any potential hazards from the drum of depleted uranium, a
radioactive material.
"They are trying to assess the amount of radiation, if any,
that it is releasing," Piedrahita said, adding that early
indications showed no environmental impact.
