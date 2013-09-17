By Kevin Gray
| MIAMI, Sept 17
MIAMI, Sept 17 One of America's most iconic
homes, the Miami Beach mansion that once belonged to Italian
fashion designer Gianni Versace, goes on the auction block on
Tuesday, with bidding set to open at $25 million.
The 1930s-era Mediterranean-style estate, which has 10
bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a pool inlaid with 24-karat gold, is
being sold as part of a bankruptcy proceeding by its current
owner, telecom magnate Peter Loftin.
Potential buyers will bid on the three-story oceanfront
mansion, now known as Casa Casuarina, during a closed-door,
poolside auction at the property on Miami's Ocean Drive.
"This is a one-of-a-kind property," said Lamar Fisher,
president of Fisher Auction Company.
The names of most potential buyers were not released
publicly before the auction. Bidders must sign a confidentiality
agreement and meet financial requirements by making a $3 million
deposit and demonstrating an ability to pay at least $40
million.
Fisher described the bidders as "wealthy, celebrity-type
individuals." The Miami Herald reported that billionaire
property developer Donald Trump was preparing to make a bid. A
Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The 23,000-square-foot mansion, replete with hand-painted
frescoes, Italian marble and even a gold-and-marble toilet, has
been the subject of a lengthy legal battle.
In 1997, Versace was gunned down at the mansion's entrance
gate by serial killer Andrew Cunanan. Three years later,
Versace's family sold the property to Loftin, who is now facing
bankruptcy and who had been trying to sell the house for more
than a year.
The property was initially listed on the market with an
asking price of $125 million. The price was later lowered to $75
million. It eventually ended up in bankruptcy proceedings.
The $25 million minimum bid was set by the current mortgage
holders of the property, VM South Beach, a company affiliated
with the owners of the jeans company Jordache Enterprises,
In recent years, the mansion had been used as a private club
and a boutique hotel.
Versace bought the property in 1992 for $2.9 million. He
then purchased the hotel next door and spent $33 million on
renovations to add another wing.
Inside, he decorated with an over-the-top style that
included paintings of Grecian, nymph-like characters playing
lyres under palm trees.
The snake-haired Medusa head, Versace's logo, is on display
throughout the house, which is being sold fully furnished.
When Versace owned the property, he helped to usher in a
renaissance of Miami's South Beach. His presence attracted
models, jet-setters and celebrities including Sylvester Stallone
and Madonna, who also purchased homes in Miami.
The former Versace mansion was originally built by Standard
Oil heir Alden Freeman. It was modeled after the Alcazar de
Colon palace built in the Dominican Republic in 1510 by the son
of Christopher Columbus.
So far, the only known bidders are VM South Beach and Glenn
Straub, a Florida developer who owns the Palm Beach Polo and
Country Club.
(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)