By Bill Cotterell
| TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 5
Scott announced a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of
Scott announced a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Department of
Veterans Affairs on Thursday, seeking to make the troubled
agency's Florida facilities submit to inspection by state
regulators.
Scott, a Republican up for re-election in a state with a
large retiree and veteran population, has been highly critical
of the VA for a few months.
Like other prominent Republican leaders, in Washington and
several states, he has blamed the Obama administration for
permitting long waiting lists for treatment of critically ill
veterans.
Scott said he directed the state Agency for Health Care
Administration (AHCA) to file the suit in a Tampa federal court
as a means of "righting the wrongs experienced by Florida's
veterans at the hands of the federal VA, that has repeatedly
failed to comply with minimum standards of patient safety."
The lawsuit sought a court order allowing state officials to
inspect six VA hospitals and some other medical centers, and to
inspect records.
Efforts to reach the VA in Washington for comment were not
successful. AHCA said in its court petition that Will Gunn, the
VA general counsel, "expressed adamant opposition" to the
inspection, saying federal agencies are "generally not subject"
to state law.
"The VA's refusal to permit any such inspection or respond
to public records requests, in the face of an ever-growing body
of consumer complaint evidence, has led AHCA to be reasonably
concerned that the VA is failing the very population it is
charged by Congress with protecting: America's veterans and
their families," said the 22-page petition.
Joining AHCA as plaintiffs in the case were Nancy Hall, who
served in the Army from 1984 to 1987, and Roland Dickerson, who
was in the Army from 1972 until 1978.
The suit said Hall's husband, also a veteran, died of tongue
cancer in 2005 and that she has also experienced "substantial
delays" receiving treatment from the VA in Tampa.
The court filing said Dickerson got poor treatment at a St.
Petersburg, Florida, VA center and later needed an emergency
heart bypass at Tampa General Hospital, a non-VA facility.
The case also cited complaints by 10 unidentified patients
or relatives who alleged extreme waits for service, physical
abuse and misdiagnoses and allegations that patient complaints
were "buried by the Medical Center directors, who use secret
peer reviews to cover up for their staff."
(Editing by Kevin Gray and Eric Walsh)