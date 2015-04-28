By Barbara Liston
ORLANDO, Fla., April 28 High-wire performer Nik
Wallenda is set to stroll untethered atop the new 400-foot (122
m) high Orlando Eye on Wednesday morning, inaugurating a new
observation Ferris wheel as it spins at the rate of one mile per
hour (1.6 km per hour).
Wallenda, 36, who has recently traversed cables spanning the
Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls and two Chicago skyscrapers, said at
a press conference this week that he had hoped to walk the Eye
when he first saw it under construction during a family trip to
Orlando.
The stunt will be his first public walk without the use of a
balancing pole, which doesn't fit within the wheel's structure.
The walk, scheduled to start between 8 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. ET
(1200-1215 GMT) will air live on NBC's Today show, according to
a spokeswoman for Merlin Entertainments Plc, which owns
the attraction.
Wallenda will get on the attraction just like any other
passenger. Once at the top, he will climb out of his capsule and
down a ladder before walking along a six-inch-wide moving wheel
rim. He will not be able to pause or slow down, and will have to
duck multiple times beneath protruding structural pieces on and
between the four capsules he will pass.
He said he's been practicing pacing and walking without a
pole, and hopes to achieve another Guinness world record.
"It's not too hard to focus when you're 400 feet up without
any safety devices. In fact there is no choice but to focus,"
said Wallenda, who comes from seven generations of aerial
acrobats and whose mother walked a wire while six months
pregnant with him.
"Often it becomes peaceful when I'm in this situation
because the troubles of the world go away," he added. "I don't
fear for death. That's where my faith plays a key role in my
life."
The Orlando Eye, which allows guests to walk around and take
in 360-degree views from glass capsules, is nearly identical to
the 15-year-old London Eye which Merlin says is the biggest paid
attraction in the United Kingdom.
If forecasted showers and a possible thunderstorm force a
delay, Wallenda's expected 3 minute to 5 minute walk will be
rescheduled for Thursday.
The Eye's official opening on Monday coincides with the
launch of five other new attractions in Orlando's tourist
corridor adjacent to the nation's second-largest convention
center, which itself draws 12 million conference-goers a year.
Besides the Eye, new attractions include the world's tallest
drop ride at 460 feet, and a 500-foot roller coaster.
