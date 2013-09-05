George Zimmerman's wife Shelly, with the family's security guard (L) watches the proceedings on the first day of jury selection in the murder trial of her husband George Zimmerman, who shot and killed unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in 2012, in Seminole circuit court... REUTERS/Joe Burbank/Pool

MIAMI The wife of George Zimmerman filed for divorce on Thursday, less than two months after he was acquitted of murder in the shooting of unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida, her lawyer said.

Shellie Zimmerman, 26, sought the divorce after she said last week in an interview with ABC News that the trial had strained their marriage of six years.

Her lawyer, Kelly Sims, did not specify the reason for the divorce in an email to Reuters, and a Seminole County Court clerk in central Florida said she had not seen any filing yet.

"Shellie has, indeed, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Seminole County this afternoon," Sims told Reuters.

Shellie Zimmerman had said in the ABC interview that she was "going to have to think about" whether she would remain married, and declined to say whether she and her husband were living together.

Zimmerman was acquitted in July for killing 17-year-old Martin as he walked back to the townhouse where he was staying after buying snacks at a nearby convenience store.

John Donnelly, a family friend who testified in George Zimmerman's defense at his trial, told Reuters that Shellie was "devastated" when her husband "just packed up and left" after his acquittal and was gone for a month without telling anyone his whereabouts.

Shellie had lost touch with him and had grown increasingly upset, Donnelly said. Donnelly added that he and his wife had been taking Shellie to dinner and a movie weekly since the acquittal.

A spokesman for George Zimmerman's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment and it was unclear whether Zimmerman had been served with divorce papers. (Additional reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)