By Barbara Liston
| ORLANDO, Fla.
ORLANDO, Fla. Dec 17 Bids for an original oil
painting by Trayvon Martin shooter George Zimmerman reached
nearly $100,000 in a single day after the artwork was posted on
auction site eBay on Monday.
The 98th and leading bid stood at $99,966 as of Tuesday
morning, with four more days to go in the auction. The painting
depicts part of an American flag washed in blue, and includes
the words "God," "one nation," and "with liberty and justice for
all" printed in the flag stripes.
An opening day eight-hour bidding frenzy on the painting
came to a halt at 6:21 p.m. PST (9:21 EST) on Monday, according
to the auction site.
Orlando 24-hour news station Central Florida 13 reported
that it confirmed the authenticity of painting through
Zimmerman's brother Robert. Robert Zimmerman did not immediately
respond to an inquiry by Reuters.
A Florida jury acquitted Zimmerman in July of murdering
17-year-old Martin, a black Miami high school student, in a case
that polarized the nation around issues of racial justice, self
defense and gun control.
In his eBay posting, Zimmerman described the
18-inch-by-24-inch auction item as "first hand painted artwork
by me, George Zimmerman."
Zimmerman added, "Everyone has been asking what I have been
doing with myself. I found a creative, way to express myself, my
emotions and the symbols that represent my experiences. My art
work allows me to reflect, providing a therapeutic outlet and
allows me to remain indoors :-) I hope you enjoy owning this
piece as much as I enjoyed creating it. Your friend, George
Zimmerman."
Prosecutors in 2012 accused Zimmerman of profiling,
following and shooting Martin, a guest in a gated neighborhood
in the town of Sanford, as Martin was returning from a trip to a
convenience store to buy Skittles and iced tea. Zimmerman
claimed self defense.
Since his acquittal, Zimmerman has had several brushes with
law enforcement officials. He has twice been stopped for
speeding, once in Texas and in Florida.
In September, Zimmerman was questioned by police after his
estranged wife called 911 saying he threatened her with a gun.
He was not charged in the incident, which occurred a week after
she filed for divorce.
Zimmerman was arrested in November on domestic violence
charges which were dropped last week after his girlfriend
withdrew her complaint.
(Reporting by Barbara Liston; Editing by Jane Sutton and Bob
Burgdorfer)