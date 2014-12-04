Dec 4 The director of the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday it is too late
to make new flu vaccines for the current flu season that could
better protect against the predominant flu virus that is
circulating in the United States.
On Wednesday, the CDC sent a special advisory to doctors
noting that one component of this year's flu vaccine was only
partially protective against the predominant flu virus, known as
influenza A (H3N2), which has mutated since the current flu
shots were made.
The CDC's director, Dr Thomas Frieden, said it takes about
four months to make a new flu vaccine even using newer
cell-based vaccine manufacturing technologies, which would be
too late for the current flu season. He urged people who have
not been vaccinated to still get a flu shot because he said the
virus could change again and the virus could offer protection
from other strains contained in the shot.
CDC is also urging people to seek medical help if they
become severely ill with the flu and ask their doctors for an
antiviral flu medication, such as Roche's Tamiflu or
GlaxoSmithKline's Relenza.
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Christian Plumb)