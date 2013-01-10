(Adds background, details from CDC)
By Scott Malone
BOSTON Jan 9 With flu cases in this city up
tenfold from last year, the mayor of Boston declared a public
health emergency on Wednesday as authorities around the United
States scrambled to cope with a rising number of patients.
U.S. health authorities say the flu arrived about a month
earlier than usual this year, and the flu strain making most
people sick - H3N2 - has a reputation for causing fairly severe
illness, especially in the elderly.
As a result, hospitals around the country have been forced
to find additional space to treat the ill, and some have had to
turn people away.
Mayor Thomas Menino said the number of reported infections
in Boston is already 10 times higher than last season's reported
caseload, and said the city would begin offering free flu
vaccinations on Saturday in an effort to stem the spread.
"The latest reports show an increasingly tough flu season,"
Menino told reporters. He urged residents to get vaccinated,
saying, "We are less than halfway through the flu season."
Part of the alarm this year, experts say, is that the flu
seems so much worse when compared to last year's very late and
very mild flu season, in which hospitalization rates were low.
"That is in the recent memory of many people. They can tend
to underestimate the effects of flu, but it puts several hundred
thousand people in the hospital every year. It can kill up to
50,000 people every year, and there are certain groups -- people
with underlying medical conditions, the elderly and the very
young -- who are at risk for severe illness from flu," said Dr.
Michael Jhung, a flu expert at the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
Although it varies widely from year to year, the flu season
typically starts in December, builds to a peak in January or
February and fades away by late March or early April.
The CDC does not track all cases of flu. Instead, it
measures the percentage of people who are going to their doctor
complaining of influenza-like illness.
As of last Friday, the proportion of people visiting their
doctor with flu symptoms had climbed from to 5.6 percent, up
from 2.8 percent a month earlier. That compared with 2.2 percent
at the peak of last year's mild flu season and 7.7 percent at
the peak of the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic.
"This is a bad year. There's no question about it," said Dr.
William Hanage, an associate professor of epidemiology at the
Harvard School of Public Health.
"It's going to be, at minimum, moderately severe," Hanage
said, adding that the outbreak looks less severe than in 2009
when the dominant strain was the H1N1 swine flu.
The CDC recommends that everyone over six months of age get
a flu shot, especially people in high-risk groups, such as those
under 5 or over 65 and people with chronic medical conditions,
such as asthma or heart disease.
HOSPITALS STRAINED
In Illinois last week, large numbers of sick people
overwhelmed some hospitals, and 24 facilities had to turn away
some sick people, more than triple the seven hospitals that
turned patients away in the same week last year.
"We've been told that a lot of it has been due to upper
respiratory, influenza-type illnesses. Not 100 percent of it.
But there are indications that a lot of it is flu-related," said
Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of
Public Health.
Lehigh Valley Hospital, outside Allentown, Pennsylvania, on
Tuesday set up a large tent outside its emergency room, which it
is using to see patients who arrive with less-severe flu cases,
said hospital spokesman Brian Downs.
"What we're trying to do is sort of help some of that extra
burden that is put on the emergency room because of the extra
patients that are coming in with flu," said Downs, who estimated
that daily visits to the hospital's emergency department are up
about 30 percent due to the flu.
In Maine, health authorities reported a "significantly
higher" than normal number of flu cases and warned residents
this week to expect flu activity to remain high for the next few
weeks.
In North Carolina, flu activity has been recorded at the
highest levels in a decade with 14 deaths. Many hospitals there
have tightened restrictions on visitors. One company, Carolinas
HealthCare System, said it would restrict most visitors under
age 12 from Charlotte-area hospitals starting on Thursday after
a spike in emergency department visits for flu-like symptoms.
In Weymouth, Massachusetts, outside Boston, South Shore
Hospital received approval from state regulators to move
patients ahead of schedule into 10 rooms it was renovating to
accommodate the influx.
Job-consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas warned that
the weak economy could cause the outbreak to spread more quickly
because some Americans are reluctant to stay home from work.
"Whether it is motivated by job security or a desire to
continue making a contribution in an overburdened workplace,
"presenteeism," as it has come to be called, only spreads
illness to more workers and further damages the employers'
ability to meet demand," said John Challenger, the firm's chief
executive.
Public health officials urged people to stay home from work
or school if they become ill, but not necessarily to rush to the
hospital, particularly if they are between the ages of 5 and 65
and otherwise healthy.
"What we don't want ... is people just pouring into the
emergency departments, we would really like people to contact
their health care provider," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, executive
director of the Boston Public Health Commission.
