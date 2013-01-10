Jan 10 This year's early and potentially severe
flu season has created shortages of the children's formulation
of the leading treatment and most forms of the top-selling U.S.
vaccine, according to their manufacturers.
Roche Holding AG told Reuters late on Wednesday
that it had a shortage of the liquid formulation of Tamiflu,
which is used mainly to slow down or stop the symptoms of the
flu in children already infected with the virus.
Roche said the company had informed wholesalers and
distributors in recent weeks that they would face temporary
delays in shipments. Pharmacists can create a substitute oral
formulation by dissolving Tamiflu capsules into a sweet liquid,
according to Tara Iannuccillo, spokeswoman for Roche's Genentech
unit, which makes Tamiflu.
Sanofi SA, the largest flu vaccine provider in the
United States, said on Thursday that it had sold out of four of
its six formulations of its Fluzone seasonal flu vaccine due to
the unanticipated late-season demand for vaccines.