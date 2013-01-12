Jan 12 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a
public health emergency on Saturday, giving pharmacists
permission to administer flu vaccinations to more people as
officials seek to stem the worst flu outbreak in that state in
several years.
Cuomo's order came a day after federal health officials said
that fast-spreading influenza had officially reached epidemic
proportions in the United States, following an early start.
Nine of the 10 U.S. regions had "elevated" flu activity last
week, and 20 children across the country have died, the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday.
In New York, the governor's office said 19,128 cases of
influenza have been reported this season, compared with 4,404
positive laboratory tests reported for the entire 2011-2012
season.
"We are experiencing the worst flu season since at least
2009, and influenza activity in New York state is widespread,
with cases reported in all 57 counties and all five boroughs of
New York City," Cuomo said on Saturday.
As of Jan. 5, the state health department had reports of
2,884 patients hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed influenza,
compared with 1,169 total hospitalizations in 2011.
Cuomo's executive order temporarily allows pharmacists to
give flu shots to patients between ages 6 months to 18 years
old. Typically, the state limits pharmacists to administering
vaccinations only to people 18 and older.
The governor said he instructed state officials "to marshal
all needed resources to address this public health emergency and
remove all barriers to ensure that all New Yorkers - children
and adults alike - have access to critically needed flu
vaccines."
Cuomo urged residents who had not gotten a flu shot to do
so, noting that influenza cases continued to rise in New York.
In Boston, Mayor Thomas Menino, facing 10 times more flu
cases than last year, declared a public health emergency on
Wednesday.
The severity of the flu season has forced hospitals in some
states to turn away people arriving at the emergency rooms,
tighten restrictions on visitors and open extra facilities to
accommodate more patients.
Tens of thousands of Americans die every year from flu, even
in non-epidemic years. The threshold for an epidemic is that it
results in more than 7.2 percent of deaths, but so far there is
no definitive count of the total caused by flu this year.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; editing by Gunna Dickson)