LOS ANGELES Aug 30 California can continue to
ban the sale of foie gras, a federal appeals court ruled on
Friday, in a setback for producers of the delicacy who have
sought to ship it to the state.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals upholds an earlier ruling by a district
court judge. California's ban on the food went into effect in
July 2012.
Foie gras means "fatty liver" in French. Prized for its rich
flavor and smooth texture, the delicacy is produced by
force-feeding corn to ducks and geese to enlarge their livers,
which are harvested to make gourmet dishes. Animal rights groups
contend that the force-feeding process is painful, gruesome and
inhumane.
Los Angeles-based Hot's Restaurant Group, Canada's
Association des Eleveurs de Canards et d'Oies du Quebec and New
York producer Hudson Valley Foie Gras challenged the ban in a
lawsuit filed last year.
They argued the state's law banning the sale of foie gras is
vague because it lacks specifics on how much food a bird can be
fed. But Judge Harry Pregerson in the appeals court's 27-page
opinion dismissed that argument.
"The specific example of force feeding under the statute -
feeding a bird using a tube so that the bird will consume more
food than it would consume voluntarily - is how plaintiffs feed
their ducks during the gavage (force feeding) stage," Pregerson
wrote. As a result, he said, the "definition of force feeding is
not vague."
The panel also dismissed the plaintiffs' argument that the
ban interferes with interstate commerce.
Michael Tenenbaum, an attorney for the foie gras producers,
said producers could appeal the panel's decision to the full
Ninth Circuit Court or to the U.S. Supreme Court.
