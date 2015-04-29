(Removes stray EMBARGOED from headline. No changes to text)
By Carey Gillam
April 29 Backers of mandatory labeling for
genetically modified foods on Wednesday launched a campaign
aimed at turning back food company lobbying against labeling,
and the first target is PepsiCo.
The move comes as U.S. lawmakers are eyeing federal
legislation that would nullify mandatory state labeling laws,
such as one that takes effect next year in Vermont, and proposed
in other states.
PepsiCo is one of many food and agricultural companies that
signed on to a letter delivered Tuesday to members of Congress
supporting passage of the "Safe and Accurate Food Labeling Act
of 2015" that would take labeling power away from states.
The effort to target PepsiCo is being pushed by Just Label
It, a consortium representing more than 700 corporations and
non-profit groups, including organic industry interests. The
group said it will target several companies but is starting with
PepsiCo's Quaker Oats brand.
The group plans an onslaught of social media and paid
advertising designed to generate consumer pressure on the
company to abandon anti-labeling efforts.
Pepsi-Co is a top target because it has contributed at least
$8.8 million to anti-labeling campaigns, and promotes its Quaker
Oats products as healthy, Just Label It Chairman Gary Hirshberg
said.
PepsiCo spokesman Jay Cooney declined to comment.
The debate over labeling of genetically modified organisms
has heated up over the last year, and several food-related
companies have removed GMO ingredients from their products in
the face of consumer demand. On Monday, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Inc. became the first major U.S. restaurant chain to
make that switch.
On Tuesday, a federal judge in Vermont denied a preliminary
injunction request sought by labeling opponents to block that
state's new law.
Opponents say mandatory labeling would spell higher prices
for consumers, and would confuse them without cause as GMOs are
well regulated and are no less safe or nutritious than foods
made with non-GMO ingredients.
Labeling supporters say consumers have a right to know if
GMOs are in their food. They cite a lack of scientific consensus
on safety and concerns about the herbicide glyphosate, which has
been classified by a World Health Organization research unit as
"probably carcinogenic to humans." Glyphosate is widely used on
genetically modified crops, and residues of the pesticide have
been detected in foods.
"If you care about the issue you just can't sit on the
sidelines," said Hirshberg, who is also co-founder of the
organic yogurt company Stonyfield Farm.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Michael
Perry)