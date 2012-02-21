* Companies recoup input increases but sales hurt
* Kraft exec: chose to protect profit
* ConAgra CEO sees cumulative effect of price increases
By Martinne Geller
BOCA RATON, Florida, Feb 21 Price
increases across most of the North American food industry have
turned off many shoppers, leading to weak sales for some
packaged food makers.
Companies including General Mills, Kraft Foods Inc
and ConAgra Foods Inc have raised prices on many
of their products in the last year as they grappled with soaring
costs for everything from grains and dairy products to packaging
and fuel.
"It's commodities, commodities, commodities and whether or
not there's an ability to pass on those costs," said Paul
Mariani, an investment banker with Variant Capital Advisors.
"The question is how can they sustain volume with those price
increases."
U.S. consumers have balked at price increases, often turning
to cheaper brands or cutting back altogether. Still, companies
see the increases as a necessary way to keep their profit
margins.
"We chose to accept modest (market) share losses in the
short term to protect profits," said Tony Vernon, president of
Kraft North America, at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New
York conference in Boca Raton, Florida.
Kraft, which is planning to split into two companies later
this year, reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday. Across
the company, prices rose 7.6 percent on average, resulting in a
1.5 percent decline in both volume and mix of products sold.
A negative impact from mix implies that the company sold
more lower-priced products.
In North America, the volume decline was the same, but the
price increase was 8.5 percent, which suggested to Barclays
Capital analyst Andrew Lazar that Kraft "did not see rapid
fall-off in volume in its core U.S. business that some other
packaged food peers have reported recently".
Vernon, who will become chief executive of the North
American grocery company to be called Kraft Foods, said that was
because the company was first with its price increases, so
consumers had less "sticker shock" from Kraft lately.
He also told Reuters that the company has been very
successful with its strategy of introducing smaller package
sizes, which carry lower price tags, in order to appeal to
consumers with limited budgets.
ConAgra, maker of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn and Healthy
Choice meals, has seen a similar trend.
Its chief executive, Gary Rodkin, told Reuters on Tuesday
that an industry-wide slowdown in sales volume seen in North
America since Thanksgiving, was probably due, at least in part,
by the "cumulative effect of pricing actions over the last six
or nine months."
Weak sales volume led General Mills to cut its full-year
outlook last week.
The pressure on U.S. consumers also showed up in Wal-Mart
Stores Inc's earnings on Tuesday as the company's push
to cut prices to bring shoppers to its U.S. stores cut into
profits. Wal-Mart said it planned to keep cutting prices in
coming months, too.
"There is a new normal with customers," Wal-Mart Chief
Financial Officer Charles Holley told reporters. "Markets are
more volatile, gas prices are more volatile and so I think the
customer is going to continue to look for ways to save money
because they don't know what's around the corner."