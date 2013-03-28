By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, March 28 The menus offered to
children by most U.S. restaurant chains have too many calories,
too much salt or fat, and often not a hint of vegetables or
fruit, according to a study by the Center for Science in the
Public Interest.
The group, which has agitated for everything from healthier
popcorn at the movies to calorie labeling in supermarkets, found
that among almost 3,500 combinations surveyed, kids' meals
failed to meet nutritional standards 97 percent of the time.
That was a marginal improvement over 2008 when such meals
failed to meet standards 99 percent of the time.
Every children's meal offered at popular chains such as
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dairy Queen, Hardee's,
McDonald's, Panda Express, Perkins Family Restaurants
and Popeyes fell short of standards adopted by the
center from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's nutritional
recommendations.
The meals also fell short of standards set by the National
Restaurant Association's Kids LiveWell Program, said the CSPI,
which titled its study, "Kids' Meals: Obesity on the Menu."
"Most chains seem stuck in a time warp, serving up the same
old meals based on chicken nuggets, burgers, macaroni and
cheese, fries, and soda," said Margo Wootan, CSPI nutrition
policy director. "It's like the restaurant industry didn't get
the memo that there's a childhood obesity crisis."
Among the meals singled out was Applebees' grilled
cheese sandwich on sourdough bread, fries and two percent
chocolate milk, which has 1,210 calories, 62 grams of fat and
2,340 milligrams of sodium.
The combo meal had nearly three times as many calories as
the CSPI's criteria for four- to- eight-year-olds suggest.
At Ruby Tuesday, the macaroni and cheese, white
cheddar mashed potatoes and fruit punch combo has 870 calories,
46 grams of fat and 1700 milligrams of sodium, said Wootan.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has
recommended that children eat no more than 2,300 milligrams of
salt each day to avoid high blood pressure, which can lead to
coronary disease, stroke and other ailments.
Being overweight as a child leaves a person vulnerable to
heart disease, diabetes and a shortened life span. About
one-third of American children are now considered overweight and
17 percent are considered obese, according to USDA's Dietary
Guidelines for Americans.
The CSPI cited Subway restaurants' Fresh Fit For Kids meal
combinations as exceptions to the salty, fatty norm.
Subway serves apple slices with its kid-sized sub sandwiches
and offers low-fat milk or bottled water instead of soda. All
eight of its children's meals met CSPI's nutrition criteria.
A few other establishments have begun to offer side dishes
beyond French fries. In fact, every child's meal at Longhorn
Steakhouse now comes with fruit or a vegetable.
"More chains are adding fruit, like apple slices, to their
menus, but practically every chain could be adding more
vegetable and whole grain options," said Ameena Batada, an
assistant professor in the Department of Health and Wellness at
the University of North Carolina Asheville.
Labeling can be a potent tool. The report cited two studies
that indicated customers who are provided with calorie counts on
the menu sometimes gravitate toward healthier choices.
To produce its study, the CSPI looked at 50 top U.S. chain
restaurants, finding 34 of them had meals designed for children
and were willing to provide nutritional data. It analyzed those
meals and meal combinations.