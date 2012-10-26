* For first time, food activists seek ballot-box power
* Big issue for "foodies:" biofood referendum in California
* U.S, farmers, food movement far apart
* Congressional scorecard would boost movement's clout
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 The U.S. food movement, which
groups a kaleidoscope of causes from inner-city gardens to
hunger prevention and no-biotech crops, plans to link the
farmers market to the ballot box as it challenges large-scale
agriculture this year.
It is the first attempt to turn a largely unorganized social
movement into a political force.
The most important initiative for the movement is a Nov. 6
referendum in California to require labels on genetically
engineered food sold in grocery stores. Under a new umbrella
group, Food Policy Action, the movement issued its first voter
scorecard for congressional races this week.
"We're coming to it about 40 years after the environmental
movement did," said activist Ken Cook, one of the dozen founders
of Food Policy Action. "There aren't a lot of politically
oriented organizations in the food movement. This is the first
one."
Organizers include Dave Murphy, a leader in the California
referendum, chairman Gary Hirshberg of organic food maker
Stonyfield Farm, and two anti-hunger leaders, Ray Offenheiser of
Oxfam America and David Beckman of Bread for the World, both
veterans of food policy debates. Hirshberg is part of a campaign
to label U.S. biotech foods.
"THE BEGINNING OF SOMETHING IMPORTANT"
Author Michael Pollan, a chronicler of the food movement,
said the group's scorecard showed the growth in the food
movement.
"All in all, I think this marks the beginning of something
important," Pollan said on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Pollan wrote in an essay that the Nov. 6
general election will test whether the food movement is an
organized political force.
Food and agriculture writer Tom Philpott of Mother Jones
magazine said the movement is diverse, but seeks healthier food,
better pay for workers, less pollution and "non-corporate-owned
food networks."
"I think adding a political pressure wing represents an
important asset for the food movement and is potentially part of
the food movement's maturation into a more potent political
force," said Philpott.
Food Policy Action is starting on a financial shoestring
with none of the accoutrements, such as a political action
committee, of large advocacy groups.
Its scorecard, similar to one the League of Conservation
Voters has put out for years, graded senators and
representatives on 32 votes involving funding for food safety
and public nutrition, cutting farm subsidies and limiting
ethanol. Democrats tended to score higher than Republicans.
Fifty lawmakers, mostly from the East and West coasts, got
perfect scores of 100, including Sen Barbara Boxer of California
and Rep Charles Rangel of New York City.
LOW SCORES FOR FARM BELT LAWMAKERS
Lawmakers from the Farm Belt rated poorly on the "food
policy scorecard," reflecting sharp disagreements between
mainstream farmers, who produce the bulk of U.S. food and fiber,
and the food movement, which glories in small, local producers
as the source of tasty, healthy and high-quality food.
House Agriculture Committee chairman Frank Lucas got a 36
and his Senate counterpart, Debbie Stabenow, a 61, barely above
average. Pat Roberts, the Republican leader on the Senate
Agriculture Committee, graded at 17.
"We do welcome them (Food Policy Action) to the agriculture
community," said Dale Moore, an executive at the 6
million-member American Farm Bureau Federation.
Moore said he hoped the scorecard would take into account
the economic welfare of farmers, adding: "That's not always
readily apparent."
The scorecard rewarded senators who voted to require farmers
to practice soil conservation to qualify for federally
subsidized crop insurance. The major U.S. farm groups, who lost
the vote in June, say the idea cuts a hole in their safety net.
"Foodies" criticize large-scale mechanized farming, a
profitable model since the 1950s, for using biotech seeds and
synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, and for confinement
feeding of livestock. "Production agriculture" regards foodies
as dilettantes in love with outmoded, high-labor methods common
when farmers were the perennial poor cousins of city dwellers.
IN CALIFORNIA, YES OR NO ON GMO?
Large segments of the food movement work on nutrition issues,
whether it is a "soda tax" to prevent obesity, hunger prevention
or food safety regulations. Others say fair wages for workers
and humane treatment of livestock are vital links in the food
chain. Stereotypically, foodies prize hand-prepared food,
heirloom plants, a good restaurant or a time-proven recipe.
For years, farmers markets and organic food were the
best-known symbols of the food movement. There are 7,900 farmers
markets now, compared with 3,100 a decade ago. Organic sales
were strong through the recession and grew by nearly 8 percent
in 2010. They were 4 percent of U.S. food and beverage sales.
Nearly 1 million Californians signed petitions to force the
Nov. 6 referendum on labeling GMO food, promoted as a consumer
"right to know." Opinion polls showed 2-to-1 support for the
proposal initially, but now it is a virtual tie after an
advertising blitz by opponents, who say it will drive up food
prices and is full of loopholes.
Organic farmers and processors are leading financial backers
of the "yes" campaign. The "no" campaign raised more money, led
by Monsanto Co and DuPont and helped by food
makers such as PepsiCo Inc.
Food activists see California, the largest U.S. state by
population with 37.7 million people and the largest agricultural
producer, as a fulcrum for action nationwide. California has a
history as a leader on food and environmental regulation.
Victory in California, for the first GMO labeling law, could
prompt food makers to label products nationwide rather than risk
the chance of being accused of mislabeling, say activists, and
it might lead to federal action. There is a grassroots campaign
for Food and Drug Administration rules for mandatory labeling of
GMO foods.