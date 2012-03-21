WASHINGTON, March 21 Safeway Inc, the No. 2 U.S.
supermarket operator, will stop buying the ammonia-treated beef
filler critics call "pink slime" because of widespread customer
concern, the company said on Wednesday.
The halt is a fresh blow to use of the ground beef filler,
also known as lean finely textured beef, which has drawn
criticism from food activists.
Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and
industry experts said the filler is safe, "recent news stories
have caused considerable consumer concern about this product,"
Safeway said in a statement.
"Safeway will no longer purchase ground beef containing lean
finely textured beef."
The filler triggered a public outcry this month when the
Internet news source The Daily reported that 7 million pounds of
the product would appear in school lunches this spring.
After a furor over the report, the USDA said last week it
was allowing school districts to opt out of using the beef
filler starting next school year.
Fast-food chain McDonald's Corp stopped putting the
USDA-approved ammonia-treated meat into its hamburgers in August
after activists, including celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, drew
attention to the additive.