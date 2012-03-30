* Republican governors watch automated production process
* Say campaign against 'pink slime' unwarranted scare
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb., March 29 A maker of the
hamburger filler branded by critics as "pink slime" on Thursday
allowed three state governors supportive of the U.S. beef
industry and a handful of journalists to see it being made for
the first time since a controversy erupted over use of the meat
scraps.
Beef Products Inc, the leading producer of the filler the
industry calls "finely textured beef," opened its meat plant in
South Sioux City, Nebraska, in a remote area straddling
Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.
The tour was part of an effort by the beef industry to fight
consumer activists who have successfully campaigned to ban the
beef filler from most supermarkets, fast food and school
lunches.
The three Republican governors - Rick Perry of Texas, Sam
Brownback of Kansas and Terry Branstad on Iowa - wore hard hats
and white coats and munched on hamburgers during the visit.
They said the campaign against "pink slime" was an
unwarranted food scare.
"When we have these false rumors that get started, they have
the potential to take down an entire company. That really hits
close to home," Perry said, adding that 650 workers had been
idled by the controversy, including 300 at a meat plant in
Texas.
After being shown the examples of the fat-laden scraps up to
8 inches ( 20 cm) l ong in an adjacent conference room, the tour
entered the gleaming plant, where workers kept watch on the
automated process that churned out pink 60-pound (27 -kg) blo cks
of the textured filler.
A reporter on the tour described the product as about as red
as typical ground beef but with a less-coarse texture. The
filler, which the industry says is 98 percent lean, is mixed in
to make the beef sold on store shelves leaner.
The tour was organized as hundreds of U.S. school districts
demanded the beef filler be removed from school lunch programs,
and the three largest U.S. supermarket chains halted purchases
of beef containing the filler. A regional grocery chain, Hy-Vee
Inc, said it reversed a ban and would sell beef with and without
the filler.
McDonald's Corp stopped using hamburgers with the
filler last year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the filler is safe
to eat, but this has not stopped a campaign by food activists,
which gained traction when celebrity chef Jamie Oliver
complained about it on his television show and showed pictures
of unsightly globs of filler.
'DUDE, IT'S BEEF'
Beef Products took out newspaper ads featuring testimonials
from health experts attesting to the product's safety. The
governors were handed T-shirts printed with the slogan, "Dude,
it's beef."
Beef Products has four plants to produce the filler, but the
plant where the tour was held is the only one that remains in
operation. The other three were idled because of a drop in
demand.
The company said few people are allowed into the plant
because the machinery and processes it uses are proprietary.
It showed the governors and reporters how the product is
made.
First, a conveyer belt brought in scraps left over from a
plant next door that produces steaks, roasts and other cuts of
meat. The scraps were heated to around 100 degrees Fahrenheit
(38 Celsius) to facilitate separation of the fat, then dumped
into a huge meat grinder to pull out fat, cartilage, bone and
connective tissue.
A centrifuge spinning 3,000 times a minute continued the
separation process. Inside a third machine the material was
treated with ammonia hydroxide gas to eliminate bacteria.
The treated bits of meat were moved into large
roller-presses inside drums up to 14 feet ( 4.3 metres) t all,
which flattened the meat and froze it down to 15 degrees
Fahrenheit (m inus 9 Celsius), w hich lightened its color. The
meat was pried out of the drums, then put in a grinder that
churned out 60-pound (27-k g) brick s that were packaged
individually for shipment.
Companies selling hamburger fold the filler from the bricks
into the hamburger to make it leaner.
At a news conference held at a nearby hotel, Brownback said
the activists' campaign used a "catchy name" to discourage
people from eating healthier beef.
"We're trying to get people to eat better, and now what is
going to happen because of this unmerited, unwarranted food
scare, and that's what it is ... you're going to drive up the
price of lean ground beef," Brownback said.
Meat producers have predicted hamburger prices will rise as
the spring grilling season begins because they will no longer be
able to use the cheap filler to mix with the higher quality cuts
of beef.
Beef Products' plant closures has meant the temporary loss
of 650 jobs. Cargill Inc has also said it scaled back
production.