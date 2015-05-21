NEW YORK May 21 Small U.S. food manufacturers
once toiled for decades to develop a critical mass of fans for
their products. Now, an increasing number of privately-held
players are going from garage to grocery store in fewer than
five years thanks to an erosion of barriers to entry within the
food industry.
The trend is visible everywhere from gluten-free and organic
foods to more traditional fare, according to interviews with
half a dozen startups, as well as retailers and industry
consultants.
Contract manufacturers have made it easier for small
companies to produce goods inexpensively, while the reach of
digital advertising allows them to target consumers without big
marketing budgets, industry experts said.
More mass-market retailers want niche brands that shoppers
view as healthier to drive traffic in stores, particularly as
they face rising competition from natural food and specialty
chains like Whole Foods Market Inc.
"It's never been easier in the history of food for a new
organic company to get their products on shelves," said Arjan
Stephens, executive vice president of sales and marketing at
Nature's Path Foods. The privately-held organic breakfast cereal
brand was founded in 1985 and took nearly two decades to gain
traction with mainstream retailers.
In the ice cream business, for example, sales of some major
U.S. brands have faltered. But one beneficiary is a little-known
frozen dessert company called Arctic Zero.
The fat-free, lactose-free and gluten-free product
originated out of a soft serve machine in a Temecula, California
garage. Arctic Zero hit the retail big leagues in 2013 when it
gained coveted space in the freezers of Kroger Co just
three years after launch. It is now also available at Wal-Mart
Stores Inc, Whole Foods and on Amazon.com Inc..
"Everyone has been looking for a 'better for you'
alternative in ice cream," said Arctic Zero CEO Amit Pandhi.
"There just hasn't been any innovation until our brand came
along."
Overall, small and midsize consumer goods companies have
stolen $18 billion in U.S. sales, or 2 percentage points of
share, away from large players since 2009, according to a March
report by IRI and the Boston Consulting Group. In 2014 alone,
they took 0.7 points of share from big manufacturers.
Last year's U.S. sales of snack bars help illustrate the
trend. According to Euromonitor International, giant food
companies General Mills Inc and Kellogg Co had
market share declines of 0.3 points and 1.9 points,
respectively, compared with 2013. The privately-held Clif Bar &
Co gained 1 percentage point during the period, and another
small rival, Kind LLC, increased its share by 2.1 points.
The pace of overall share gains is accelerating as small
organic and natural food purveyors win more shelf space at
mass-market stores.
"They're able to really focus on a subset of consumers and
subset of retailers, and win in those areas and use that as a
platform to grow into mainstream areas," said Dan Wald, a
partner at Boston Consulting Group.
RISING COMPETITION
Talenti, a gelato maker that uses hormone-free milk and pure
cane sugar, employed such a strategy shortly after beginning
production in a 1,000 square foot factory in Dallas.
In 2007, when gelato was still a new concept in U.S.
supermarkets, the company approached natural food and specialty
stores like Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Whole Foods and
Fairway Group Holdings Corp. Once the frozen treat
proved its success, Talenti pitched more mainstream chains like
Publix Super Markets Inc and Kroger.
"It was really an exercise in discipline and retail
mapping," said Talenti CEO Steve Gill. "The worst thing we could
do was put it into a retail format that was not yet ready for it
and have it fail." Unilever Plc bought Talenti last
year for an undisclosed sum.
To be sure, getting on the shelves of a Target or Kroger
isn't easy, and competition for those spots is increasing. The
number of companies exhibiting at Natural Products Expo West, a
popular trade show where many food makers get noticed by buyers
for retail chains, has increased 74 percent to 2,768 since 2005,
according to New Hope Natural Media, the show's organizers.
Major food companies are also waging a counter-offensive,
dropping some artificial additives from their well-known brands,
creating new products they say are healthier, and acquiring
natural or organic food brands that have proven themselves.
General Mills bought organic food maker Annie's Inc, best
known for its bunny-shaped macaroni and cheese, for $820 million
in October. Hershey bought Krave, an upscale jerky company, in
March. It didn't disclose the price.
"We are certainly seeing that there is a pronounced consumer
trend toward health and wellness alternatives," Mondelez
International Inc CEO Irene Rosenfeld said in an
interview last month. The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury
chocolate acquired Enjoy Life, an allergen-free food company,
earlier this year. "As the world's largest snacking company, it
is our desire to be meeting those needs."
HOOPS AND HURDLES
For the small food players, that makes getting the right
placement on shelves critical. Steve Hersh, co-founder of Utmost
Brands Inc, started selling the company's GuS Grown-Up Soda to
retailers out of his Subaru in 2003. A year later, single
bottles of GuS were lost among other options in the aisles of
Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC, which eventually stopped
offering the product.
GuS contains less sugar than the average soda and is
marketed to adults. Retailers are now catching on to its appeal
and giving it prime placement.
"Now you go to a Wegmans or Food Emporium, you're going to
see our four packs on a four-foot (wide) shelf, and you're going
to go, 'oh, that's a brand,' rather than three little bottles in
a sea of soda," Hersh said.
Finding the right distributor can also help small players
build scale. Months after GuS launched, Hersh was contacted by
Big Geyser, a major beverage distributor in New York that helped
get the soda into Whole Foods and Fairway.
Food makers may still have to jump through hoops to satisfy
retailers. One hurdle is the fees that major stores charge food
makers to gain shelf space, which can run into the hundreds of
thousands of dollars.
Retailers may waive such fees depending on the number of
options in the category and the ability of a novel brand to draw
shoppers. But they may also make companies change the packaging
of the product, a potentially costly move.
For instance, nutrition bar company Mediterra Inc received
interest from Target Corp to join a trial run of new
brands in its stores.
Target asked for the bars to be sold in a five pack that
Mediterra didn't offer. The company designed the new packs with
the help of its contract manufacturer and produced them in about
45 days, said Paul Pruett, Mediterra's CEO.
The trial at Target concluded in April, and the product is
no longer on the shelves. It did, though, raise the brand's
profile, and the bars will be sold in about 400 Kroger stores
later this year, Pruett said.
Small food makers do need to be aware of how demanding their
often social-media savvy, health conscious consumers are,
executives said.
For example, Arctic Zero recently received requests to put a
seal on the product to show it hasn't been opened. Arctic Zero
is discussing the move, which could cost a few hundred thousand
dollars, with its contract manufacturers, CEO Pandhi said.
