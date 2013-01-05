By Jonathan Kaminsky
| OLYMPIA, Wash.
OLYMPIA, Wash. Jan 4 A measure to require
special labeling of genetically modified foods appeared
virtually certain to qualify for the ballot in Washington state
on Friday, two months after voters in California rejected a
similar initiative.
Sponsors of the measure turned in petitions signed by an
estimated 350,000 registered voters - at least 100,000 more
signatures than required - on Thursday, a day ahead of deadline,
said David Ammons, a spokesman for the Washington secretary of
state.
The submission all but assures that the GMO-labeling
initiative would be certified by the secretary and sent on to
the state legislature, which could adopt the measure or leave it
to a popular vote on the November 2013 election ballot, Ammons
said.
The initiative would make Washington the first U.S. state to
require that all genetically modified seeds used by farmers as
well as food with genetically altered ingredients be labeled as
such.
"This is not just a right-to-know issue. This is much bigger
than foodies," said Trudy Bialic, a spokeswoman for PCC Natural
Markets, a Seattle-based food cooperative pushing for the
initiative's passage. "This is about preserving export markets."
Bialic said 62 countries either ban, restrict, or require
labeling of genetically modified food, and that apple and wheat
farmers in Washington would face a loss of exports if those
products turned out to be genetically altered without being so
labeled.
Currently the U.S. government allows only a handful of food
crops to be genetically modified, including corn, soy, canola,
sugar beets, yellow squash, zucchini and papaya.
And many popular processed foods -- including soy milk, soup
and breakfast cereals -- are made with biotech crops whose
genetic traits have been manipulated, often to make them
resistant to insects and pesticides.
But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration determined in 1992
that labels are not needed for genetically modified crops that
are "substantially equivalent" to conventional crops.
Producers of GMO crops insist they are safe, but some
health, environment and consumer advocates cite studies
suggesting they can be harmful both to the environment and to
animal and human health.
On the federal level, a petition demanding the FDA require
all genetically modified food to be labeled was started last
fall and has gathered 1.3 million signatures, said Sue McGovern,
spokeswoman for the effort, called Just Label It.
The FDA has yet to respond to the petition, she said. In the
meantime, some activists are hoping to make their case at the
state level.
If California is any guide, Washington state's pro-labeling
campaigners faces an uphill battle.
California's Proposition 37, also known as the "Right to
Know" initiative, was supported by more than 60 percent of
likely voters in early polls. It sprang from a grass-roots
effort in a state that has long led the way on a variety of
environmental issues and has a growing organic and "local food"
movement.
But backing for the measure crumbled in the face of a $46
million advertising blitz funded largely by seed company
Monsanto Co, PepsiCo Inc, the Coca-Cola Co
and other food and agriculture companies. The ads warned
that the initiative would raise food prices and create a
confusing set of rules for farmers and grocers.
The California initiative was defeated 53 percent to 47
percent.
Monsanto, which spent over $7 million to defeat the
initiative, did not immediately respond to phone messages
requesting comment on the Washington state initiative.
Bialic of PCC Natural Markets acknowledged that her side
lacks the money it would take to achieve financial parity
against the nation's largest food makers in an election
campaign.
"There's no way we'll be able to outspend them," she said.
"This is a long battle. Sooner or later we're going to win,
and we're hoping it's going to be in Washington."