CHICAGO Nov 3 U.S. regulators want food
companies to be more proactive in preventing food-borne
diseases, citing new data showing that multistate outbreaks -
which involve widely distributed products - cause more than half
of all food poisoning deaths, even though they account for just
3 percent of all outbreaks.
The call to action comes amid multistate E. coli outbreaks
involving 167,427 pounds (76,000 kg) of ground beef made by All
American Meats of Omaha, Nebraska, and the closing of several
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurants in Washington and
Oregon.
Just three germs - Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria -
cause 91 percent of outbreaks, contaminate widely distributed
foods such as vegetables, beef, chicken and fresh fruits, and
end up sickening people in many states, according to a new
report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Top officials from the CDC were joined by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture in
issuing the warning on Tuesday.
"Americans should not have to worry about getting sick from
the food they eat," CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden said in a
statement.
Frieden said state-of-the-art disease tracking tools, and
the introduction of gene tools, are helping to quickly track
down the source of food-borne outbreaks.
"Together with our national partners, we are working with
the food industry to prevent them from happening in the first
place," Frieden said.
In recent months, the CDC, FDA and USDA have been trying to
persuade U.S. food companies to voluntarily submit the genetic
sequences of the pathogens they find in their food production
plants to a nationwide database that could be used to track down
the source of outbreaks earlier.
In the report, scientists analyzed CDC data on outbreaks
from 2010 to 2014, comparing outbreaks that occurred in two or
more states to those that occurred in a single state.
They found that the 120 multistate outbreaks accounted for
11 percent of illnesses, 34 percent of hospitalizations and 56
percent of deaths. An average of 24 multistate outbreaks
occurred each year.
The report stressed the need for food industries to play a
bigger role in improving food safety by keeping detailed records
to allow for faster tracing of foods, using store loyalty cards
to identify which foods made people sick, and notifying
customers of recalls.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Rigby)