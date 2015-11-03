(Adds comments from teleconference, byline)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Nov 3 U.S. regulators want food
companies to be more proactive in preventing food-borne
diseases, citing new data showing that multistate outbreaks -
which involve widely distributed products - cause more than half
of all food poisoning deaths, even though they account for just
3 percent of all outbreaks.
The call to action comes amid multistate E. coli outbreaks
involving 167,427 pounds (76,000 kg) of ground beef made by All
American Meats of Omaha, Nebraska, and the closing of 43
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc restaurants in Washington and
Oregon. The outbreak is Chipotle's third this
year.
Just three germs - Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria -
cause 91 percent of outbreaks, contaminate widely distributed
foods such as vegetables, beef, chicken and fresh fruits, and
end up sickening people in many states, according to a new
report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Top officials from the CDC were joined by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture in
issuing the warning on Tuesday.
"Reacting to problems isn't sufficient in today's food
system, nor is it the best way to practice public health," Dr.
Kathleen Gensheimer, director of FDA's Coordinated Outbreak
Response & Evaluation Network, said in a teleconference.
Gensheimer stressed that in the past, food safety has been
focused on reacting to outbreaks, but new regulations set to
take effect in 2016 will require companies to take a
science-based approach to building safety controls into food
production.
"Industry is a very critical partner," she said.
For example, although it is still not clear what caused the
E. Coli outbreak at Chipotle, Gensheimer said on the call that
the company has shared "all of their records and is working with
us in any way possible to give us information about their
suppliers."
Gensheimer also said after the current investigation ends,
the company expressed interest in meeting with FDA and the CDC
to work out ways to prevent future outbreaks.
CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden said state-of-the-art disease
tracking tools, and the introduction of gene tools, are helping
to quickly track down the source of food-borne outbreaks in
collaboration with state and national partners.
Frieden said disease detectives are "cracking the cases much
more frequently than in past years because we have this new DNA
fingerprinting tool being used increasingly," but many cases
still go unsolved.
He said companies are also stepping up to help, noting new
requirements at Wal-Mart Stores Inc for food suppliers that set
new control for suppliers to reduce contamination and the
wholesaler's Costco's use of membership card lists to notify
customers about recalled foods.
In recent months, the CDC, FDA and USDA have been trying to
persuade U.S. food companies to voluntarily submit the genetic
sequences of the pathogens they find in their food production
plants to a nationwide database that could be used to track down
the source of outbreaks earlier.
In the report, scientists analyzed CDC data on outbreaks
from 2010 to 2014, comparing outbreaks that occurred in two or
more states to those that occurred in a single state.
They found that the 120 multistate outbreaks accounted for
11 percent of illnesses, 34 percent of hospitalizations and 56
percent of deaths. An average of 24 multistate outbreaks
occurred each year.
The report stressed the need for food industries to play a
bigger role in improving food safety by keeping detailed records
to allow for faster tracing of foods, using store loyalty cards
to identify which foods made people sick, and notifying
customers of recalls.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; editing by Bill Rigby and
Andrew Hay)