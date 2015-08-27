(Repeating for additional clients without changes to text)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Aug 27 Investigations into foodborne
illness are being radically transformed by whole genome
sequencing, which federal officials say is enabling them to
identify the source of an outbreak far more quickly and prevent
additional cases.
Previously, samples from sick patients were sent to state
and federal labs, where disease detectives ran tests to see if
the infections were caused by the same bug. When enough matches
emerged, typically a dozen or so, epidemiologists interviewed
sick people, looking for a common food that was causing the
outbreak.
But the testing wasn't definitive, and linking one case to
another took time. "While all of this was going on, more
contaminated product was getting out into the public," said Dr.
Steven Musser, deputy director for scientific operations at the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Food Safety and
Applied Nutrition.
Now, the FDA is building a network of state and federal labs
equipped to map out the exact DNA sequence of strains of
Listeria, Salmonella and other foodborne pathogens found in sick
patients. These sequences are then uploaded to a public database
housed at the National Institutes of Health. The technology can
not only differentiate a pathogen from multiple related species,
but can also show slight mutations within the same strain.
At the same time, the FDA has begun sequencing pathogens
found during routine plant inspections and adding those to the
database. One benefit of that, they say, is being able to
quickly connect patients within an outbreak. Another is the
potential to identify the source of an outbreak after just a few
patients fall ill, shortening the time it takes to get tainted
food off store shelves.
To increase the odds of a match, the FDA wants manufacturers
to contribute samples of pathogens found during their own plant
inspections. Some contamination is common in food plants. When
it is found in the manufacturing facility, but not in food
products, companies generally are required only to clean it up
without recalling products.
But eliminating pathogens is tough, and convincing companies
to offer up potentially incriminating evidence has been a hard
sell, according to interviews with public health officials, food
manufacturers and experts on recalls.
"That is not something that we've solved yet," said Ruth
Timme, an FDA microbiologist who has talked to 10-15 companies
over the past year about the benefits of sequencing.
'BAM! YOU'VE GOT EM.'
The FDA became convinced of the superiority of the new
approach during a 2014 outbreak of salmonella affecting peanut
butter made by nSpired Natural Foods of Oregon.
The FDA had just activated a network of state, federal and
academic laboratories to do whole genome sequencing, and the
agency had also begun sequencing pathogens it collected from
swabbing surfaces during factory inspections. All of these codes
were uploaded to the database, known as GenomeTrakr.
When people started getting sick, FDA scientists and
partners searched GenomeTrakr, looking for matches with
inspection samples. They found the DNA of bugs taken from two
sick patients were "almost indistinguishable" from salmonella
the FDA had found at nSpired Foods, said Dr. Eric Brown,
director of FDA's Division of Microbiology.
The match allowed officials to quickly recall tainted peanut
butter. Only six people got sick.
"You catch things far earlier" with sequencing, said Dr.
David Lipman, director of the National Center for Biotechnology
Information. "It can be two cases. If you see a match, Bam!
You've got em."
A MORE PRECISE TOOL
Since the start of GenomeTrakr in 2012, 25,000 genomes from
a variety of pathogens have been added to the database, and
several state and federal partners, including the U.S.
Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, have signed on.
The participants agree that sequencing offers huge
advantages over the 20-year-old genetic fingerprinting technique
used previously, known as PFGE.
David Acheson, a former official at both the USDA and the
FDA, who now advises companies on food safety, likens the
difference to a witness in a hit and run accident. While PFGE
might identify the vehicle as a brown Toyota Corolla, whole
genome sequencing provides the license number and even the
vehicle identification number.
"They both help identify the culprit," he said, but one
identifies the specific bug implicated.
The CDC began experimenting with whole genome sequencing in
the fall of 2013, joining the FDA and USDA in a pilot project to
sequence all reported cases of Listeriosis in patients and
upload those sequences on the GenomeTrakr database.
For the pilot, CDC compared whole genome sequencing to PFGE,
and found that sequencing reduced the number of red herrings -
cases that look similar but aren't.
In the first year of the Listeria project, whole genome
sequencing identified 19 Listeria clusters and solved four
outbreaks. That compared with identifying 14 dusters and solving
one outbreak the year earlier.
MIXED BLESSING
For the food industry, the ability to more quickly
match bacteria from a patient sample with their plants is a
mixed blessing.
FDA's Musser thinks the technology will ultimately be
embraced by industry, which could use sequencing to see if
suppliers are bringing contamination into their plants or if
bacteria has taken up residence in a corner of the plant.
"These are things industry could just never get to before,"
Musser said.
Bernie Steves of Aon Risk Solutions Crisis Management
Practice, who advises companies on product recalls, said
sequencing is tying illnesses in people to the source "faster
than we've seen before," allowing companies to "nip things in
the bud."
Conversely, he said, "it gives regulators another tool to
find out where a potential problem is being sourced from."
That could mean more recalls. According to the Center for
Science in the Public Interest, only about 40 percent of
reported foodborne disease outbreaks from 2002-2011 were ever
solved, letting many manufacturers off the hook.
To allay some of those concerns and still get more
samples, the FDA and its partners are working on ways to allow
companies to provide blind samples through a third party.
One such program called VoluntaryNet at the University of
Georgia would allow companies to provide samples anonymously.
For companies, the program could alert them pathogens residing
in their plants. If a submitted pathogen starts making people
sick, public health officials could alert companies about the
problem, and possibly pull food off market shelves more quickly.
FDA statistician Errol Strain said several companies have
agreed in principle to supply samples and they are working out
details on how to participate anonymously.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Sue Horton)