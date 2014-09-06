By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 As the 2014 U.S. college
football season kicks off, athletic departments face one big
worry - that fans of one of the nation's most popular sports are
watching it from sofas or bars, rather than filling stadiums.
Even as the value of television contracts and merchandise
sales soars for top teams, university administrators sweat the
empty seats, given that ticket sales are still the top revenue
generator for college sports.
They are turning to cash prizes, better Internet access in
stadiums, improved scoreboards and fan focus groups as they
fight to cling on to their share of an increasingly saturated
U.S. sports market.
"You can't just rely on, 'We are the University of X, Y and
Z and our football team is playing today' and fill up" stadiums,
said Haynes Hendrickson, president of Turnkey Intelligence, a
sports marketing firm in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
Falling attendance among students is a special warning sign
for college football since undergraduates who skip games are
unlikely to become season-ticket holders after they graduate,
experts said.
"You want your students to attend the games, because they
become a fan for life," said Bob Vecchione, executive director
of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of
Athletics.
ATTENDANCE SLIDES
Figures from the National Collegiate Athletic Association,
which oversees college sports, show the number of fans going to
games has been sliding for several years. Per-game attendance in
the NCAA's Division I, which groups the biggest schools, fell to
28,427 last season, down 3.5 percent from 2008.
For Division I's powerhouse Football Bowl Subdivision, whose
127 schools enjoy billions of dollars in long-term television
contracts, attendance dropped to 45,192 per game last year, a
decline of almost 3 percent over six seasons.
Fans increasingly want to be connected to the Internet to
follow other games and comment on the one they are watching,
experts said. That's easier done at home, in a bar or a
fraternity house, than in a stadium.
"We do know that the ability to tweet, Instagram, text -
those things were important to people that are attending these
games," said Jeremy Sharpe, an associate athletic director at
the University of Arizona in Tucson.
Attendance at Arizona games has fallen 9 percent from 2008,
even as the Wildcats posted a winning record over those six
seasons. The school has now upgraded cellular phone service at
Arizona Stadium and enhanced its video screen display, Sharpe
said.
In 2013, Arizona gave out cash prizes to students in its
rooting section who stayed for entire games. This year, students
who stayed to the end of the first game, a 58-13 win over
University of Nevada-Los Vegas, were eligible to win a
flat-screen TV, Sharpe said.
Ninety-four percent of athletic directors and other college
sports professionals polled by Mortenson Construction Co of
Minneapolis in 2013 said their stadiums now had WiFi access for
fans, or would have it in two or three years.
Those polled estimated that 35 percent of fans at football
or basketball games followed the game on their smartphones, and
expected that percentage to double in three years.
RICH GET RICHER
Dwindling attendance is inevitable as winning programs get
more ticket and television money, and weaker schools fall
further behind, said Andrew Zimbalist, a sports economist at
Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
"It's just going to be much, much more difficult for any of
the bottom-tier schools to rise up and be competitive," he said.
"What's happened is that students and alums who traditionally
have been the fans aren't interested in losing teams."
At the University of Maryland, game-day attendance sagged 14
percent last year from 2008 as the Terrapins posted an overall
losing record. The school responded in part this year by
upgrading its stadium's video displays and cellular phone
coverage.
Attendance got a boost in 2014 following Maryland's switch
to the Big 10 from the Atlantic Coast Conference. Season ticket
sales are up by about 25 percent, and sellouts are expected for
games with Ohio State and Michigan State, said Zachary Bolno, a
senior associate athletics director.
But for Maryland student Francoise Douala, 20, of Baltimore,
football games are take-it-or-leave-it social events.
"I don't really understand football unless someone's making
a touchdown," she said. "It's like, 'Okay, we won, I could have
read that online after the game.'"
(Additional reporting by Annika McGinnis in College Park,
Maryland; Editing by Scott Malone and Bernadette Baum)