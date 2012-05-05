* Family getting counsel on disposition of athlete's brain
By Corrie MacLaggan
May 5 Former National Football League star
Junior Seau's family is revisiting its plans for research on the
brain of the retired linebacker, who killed himself in his
California home on Wednesday, a pastor for the family said on
Saturday.
The family's pastor, Shawn Mitchell said on Friday the
family had decided Seau's brain would be examined for evidence
of repetitive injuries from his playing days.
"They have now stepped back from what they were thinking
initially," Mitchell said on Saturday when asked about the
family's plans for Seau's brain.
"Nothing is definite right now."
More than 1,500 former football players have sued the NFL
over head injuries, and accused the league of concealing links
between football and brain injuries. The NFL disputes those
allegations, and said it has taken steps to protect players.
Asked whether the family was still planning to allow
researchers to examine the brain, Mitchell said: "I don't want
to give the impression they're not going to anymore."
But he added: "We thought everything was kind of nailed, and
now it's in flux."
He declined to specify which issues the family was
reconsidering. Asked whether the indecision hinged on which
institution would receive the brain, Mitchell said: "I think
everything is being revisited."
Seau, who played for 20 years in the National Football
League, was found unconscious at his home by his girlfriend on
Wednesday with a gunshot wound to his chest and a pistol nearby,
police said.
Seau's death at age 43 comes at a time of heightened
scrutiny of the effects of repeated blows to the head in
football, and the potential for such injuries to contribute to
depression and long-term health problems in players.
His family has said Seau suffered concussions during his
career, although they were not diagnosed at the time. Brain
damage caused by blunt force trauma to the head, or chronic
traumatic encephalopathy, is commonly known as boxer's dementia.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office, which found
in an autopsy on Thursday that Seau's death was a suicide, has
said a study of the brain for repetitive injury would have to be
conducted by outside researchers.
The Brain Injury Research Institute and Boston University
were both seeking to obtain Seau's brain, Garrett Webster, an
administrator for the institute, said earlier this week. A
spokeswoman for the university declined earlier this week to
comment. Webster could not be immediately reached on Saturday.
The Seau family is discussing the matter with people close
to them, Mitchell said.
"They just want to slow down, be sure they're doing it
right," he said. "With the incredible, incredible anguish and
grief and pressure of this situation, they've been in a fog.
Now, they're getting counsel."
The family is planning a memorial service, Mitchell said.
