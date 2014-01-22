A Ford logo is seen on the grill of a 2015 F-150 truck outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON Ford Motor Co. (F.N) said on Wednesday it was launching a new research project into automated driving technology with two top U.S. universities.

The automaker said it would work with Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on the "technical challenges" surrounding autonomous vehicles, which use automated systems to take over some driving functions.

The MIT research will focus on ways to predict the actions of other vehicles and pedestrians, while Stanford will explore how a vehicle might maneuver to allow sensors to "see" around obstructions, Ford said.

