WASHINGTON Jan 22 Ford Motor Co. said on
Wednesday it was launching a new research project into automated
driving technology with two top U.S. universities.
The automaker said it would work with Stanford University
and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on the
"technical challenges" surrounding autonomous vehicles, which
use automated systems to take over some driving functions.
The MIT research will focus on ways to predict the actions
of other vehicles and pedestrians, while Stanford will explore
how a vehicle might maneuver to allow sensors to "see" around
obstructions, Ford said.