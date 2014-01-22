By Elvina Nawaguna
WASHINGTON Jan 22 Ford Motor Co said on
Wednesday it is joining with two top U.S. universities to launch
research into automated driving technology.
The automaker said it will work with Stanford University and
the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on the
"technical challenges" facing autonomous vehicles, which use
automated systems to take over some driving functions.
Mark Fields, Ford's chief operating officer, made the
announcement at the opening of the annual Washington Auto Show,
where the company showed off its automated Ford Fusion Hybrid
research car.
"In the long term, we see a future of connected cars that
communicate with each other and with the world around them to
improve safety, reduce traffic congestion and achieve major
environmental benefits," Fields said. "It is likely to bring
fully autonomous navigation and parking."
The research car, Fields said, can operate on its own with
the supervision of a driver. Loaded with technology that
operates much like a bat or dolphin using sound waves, the car
can sense moving objects including pedestrians, cars and
animals.
Ford said the MIT research will focus on ways to predict the
actions of other vehicles and pedestrians, which would enable to
vehicle to plan a safe path avoiding those objects.
The Stanford research will explore how a vehicle might
maneuver to allow sensors to "see" around obstructions.
The research is aimed at providing the vehicle with
human-like common sense on the road to make driving safer.
"Drivers are good at using the cues around them to predict
what will happen next and they know that what you can't see is
often as important as what you can see. Our goal in working with
MIT and Stanford is to bring a similar type of intuition to the
vehicle," said Greg Stevens, Ford's global manager for research
in driver assistance and active safety.
The company did not disclose how much money it is spending
the research.
Ford predicts that fully automated driving, alternative fuel
vehicles and vehicle-to-vehicle communications will be a huge
part of transportation's future, and said it is investing in
technologies, business models and partnerships to get there by
2025.
"Our goal is to offer a level of technology in which a
driver is still in control and still able to enjoy the driving
experience, but in a better, safer and more efficient way,"
Fields said.
Ford shares were up 0.7 percent at $16.53 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.