SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 California legislators on
Monday approved a sweeping bill aimed at stopping abusive
practices by mortgage lenders and helping homeowners avoid
foreclosure.
The legislation, among the most ambitious of its type in the
nation, would bar banks from moving ahead with foreclosures
while still negotiating with homeowners over loan modifications,
a practice known as "dual-tracking."
It would also allow lawsuits against banks for so-called
"robo-signing," in which foreclosure documents are signed en
masse without review. Revelations about robo-signing helped lead
to a $25 billion settlement of a multi-state foreclosure lawsuit
against major banks.
California Attorney General Kamala Harris, a central player
in the foreclosure lawsuit settlement, also played a lead role
in developing the legislation approved Monday.
Governor Jerry Brown has not formally weighed in on the
legislation, but he is expected to sign it in the coming days.
The California law, and others like it around the country,
is opposed by banks, mortgage servicers and some real estate
market professionals. They say that such legislation imposes
unnecessary burdens on lenders and has the effect of delaying,
rather than preventing, foreclosures. That, in turn, may impede
the long-term recovery of the real estate market.
In response to such criticisms, the final legislation was
amended so that it applies only to first mortgages, and only to
homeowners who still occupy their residences, among other
changes.
California is among the states hardest-hit by the housing
meltdown. The city of Stockton last week became the largest
municipality ever to file for bankruptcy, in part because of a
devastating housing collapse that has given Stockton one of the
highest foreclosure rates in the nation.