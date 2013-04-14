NEW YORK, April 12 The Australian and Canadian
dollars will be listed as separate reserve currencies in the
International Monetary Fund's quarterly foreign exchange report
from the third quarter, the IMF said on Friday.
The proposal to separately identify the two currencies in
the quarterly report is based on a survey by the Statistics
Department of the IMF, said Ismaila Dieng, an IMF spokesman.
The survey found several countries are already holding
Australian and Canadian dollars, and listing them separately
would allow for better analysis, Dieng said.
That the IMF was considering listing the currencies as
separate items alongside the U.S. dollar, euro, Japanese yen,
British pound and Swiss franc rather than in the combined
"other" total, has been widely expected for several months.
"We heard last year they were considering the Australian and
Canadian dollars as reserve currencies," said Michael Woolfolk,
senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York. "Given the
fact they are identified as reserve currencies may account for
their special treatment."
The Australian and Canadian dollars have been in demand
since the global financial crisis as relatively safe havens. The
Aussie in particular was highly desired given its yield.
The Australian dollar has gained 48 percent against the U.S.
dollar since the end of 2008, while the Canadian dollar is up 20
percent.
The move by the IMF is part of a wider review to provide
more transparency in global financial data. It is also a
reflection of a growing trend by central banks around the world
to diversify their holdings beyond the U.S. dollar, the euro and
the yen.