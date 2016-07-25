(Add details from latest FX survey)
NEW YORK, July 25 Currency trading volume in the
United States and the rest of North America averaged $893.2
billion in April 2016, up 1 percent from a year earlier and 10
percent higher than in October 2015, a Federal Reserve
semi-annual survey showed on Monday.
The increase in trading volume stemmed largely from swap
turnover, which grew 23 percent since the previous survey in
October last year, the U.S. central bank said.
The biggest increase in trading volume was between the
dollar and yen, up 35 percent from the prior survey.
Turnover between the greenback and sterling grew 15
percent, while volume on the euro versus the dollar fell
by 4 percent, the Fed said.
