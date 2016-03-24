NEW YORK, March 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Advocates
for refugees, the environment and victims of sexual violence
earned prominent berths on Thursday in a list of the world's
greatest leaders published each year by Fortune magazine in a
tribute to their values, effectiveness and commitment.
Members of the list ranged from Jeff Bezos, head of online
retailer Amazon.com, at the top of the list and Pope Francis to
those less chronicled such as Congolese hospital founder Denis
Mukwege and Mina Guli, who promotes water conservation in
Australia, Fortune said in its online edition.
"It isn't enough to be accomplished, brilliant, or
admirable," Fortune wrote in an article accompanying the list.
"We recognize those who are inspiring others to act, to
follow them on a worthy quest, and who have shown staying
power," it said.
Among names on the list working in environmental and
humanitarian causes, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of
the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change
(UNFCCC), was cited for the landmark climate summit in Paris and
David Miliband was named for his work for refugees as chief
executive of the International Rescue Committee.
As founder of the Luke Batty Foundation, Australian Rosie
Batty was named for her efforts combating domestic and sexual
violence.
The founder of Panzi Hospital in the Democratic Republic of
the Congo, Mukwege, a surgeon and gynecologist, was listed for
his work treating victims of sexual violence by soldiers and
rebels.
Amina Mohammed, the minister of environment in Nigeria, was
cited for helping put together the package of Sustainable
Development Goals approved by the member states of the United
Nations last September.
Domenico Lucano, the mayor of Riace, Italy, was listed for
helping migrants and boosting the economy of his Calabrian
village, and Melinda Gates and Susan Desmond-Hellman were listed
for their work running the philanthropic Bill & Melinda Gates
Foundation.
Guli, an Australian lawyer and activist, was listed for
founding an organization called Thirst to educate consumers
about water conservation; Ramon Mendéz for transforming energy
use in Uruguay where he is head of climate change policy; and
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his plans to fight
climate change and efforts to resettle Syrian refugees.
"It turns out the world is full of people you've never heard
of who are rallying followers to make life better in ways you
never imagined," Fortune wrote.
Fortune's third annual list appears in its April 1 issue.
(Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
