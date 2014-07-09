(Widens distribution. No changes to text)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, July 9 Foster Farms and its London
insurers are facing off over the definition of "product recall"
as the poultry producer seeks payment of $14.2 million in claims
arising from a government-mandated shutdown of one of its
plants, court documents show.
The company in June sued a group of Lloyd's of London
underwriters, arguing the closure and resulting product
losses constituted a recall under the terms of the company's
insurance.
Foster Farms, one of the largest U.S. chicken producers,
filed an amended complaint last Thursday in U.S. district court
in Fresno, California, saying three insurance underwriters at
Lloyd's acted improperly when they rejected its claims
associated with January production stoppages mandated by federal
regulators.
In essence, the insurers said the Foster Farms policy
covered economic losses when the company pulled back its
products from customers, not when the company destroyed products
that it had not yet shipped to customers, documents in the case
show.
While the company has faced sharp criticism from regulators
and public health officials over a 16-month salmonella outbreak
that has sickened hundreds of people, it did not announce a
public recall of its products until last Thursday, according to
U.S. Agriculture Department officials.
Foster Farms' attorney Carmine Zarlenga told Reuters the
insurance litigation has no connection to the voluntary recall.
The claims are against XL Syndicate, Ark Syndicate and
Syndicate 1206, jointly referred to as "the London insurers,"
according to the complaint.
The three underwriters operate on the 326-year-old Lloyd's
of London insurance market, a collection of about 90 competing
insurers housed in a landmark building in the heart of London's
financial district.
Lloyd's of London could not be reached for comment about the
case this week. XL Insurance declined to comment, saying in a
statement, "We don't confirm or comment on clients or claims."
The other two underwriters could not be reached for comment.
At issue is a Jan. 8 decision by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) to issue
a notice of suspension of Foster's facility in Livingston,
California, after it found cockroaches at the site.
The FSIS told Foster Farms to take a series of corrective
actions, including disposing of 1.3 million pounds of its
chicken products, according to the amended complaint. The
company said it complied.
Foster Farms, which paid more than $612,000 in a 12-month
insurance premium and other associated fees to XL Insurance,
then filed $14.2 million in claims for the lost products and
other costs incurred from the stoppage.
But according to internal emails, letters and other court
documents filed in the case, the insurers rejected the claims
because Foster Farms did not pull products from shelves as a
result of the government action.
Foster Farms has repeatedly said its products are safe if
properly handled. It is considering whether to file a new
insurance claim for last week's recall, Zarlenga said.
"You have to give Foster Farms credit for misusing the
English language for their economic advantage," said William
Marler, a food safety attorney who is representing a California
man allegedly sickened by the salmonella outbreak.
The case is Foster Poultry Farms Inc v. Certain Underwriters
at Lloyd's, London, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of
California, No. 14-cv-00953.
