By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, July 8
CHICAGO, July 8 Federal regulators widened the
recall of salmonella-tainted chicken produced by
California-based Foster Farms to include products believed to
have been send to military bases in five states to feed
personnel and their families, according to U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Tuesday.
The outlets include U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine bases in
Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada and Washington state,
according to the agency. The tainted chicken may have been sold
to the bases themselves, as well as on-base commissaries, the
agency said.
Military personnel and their families typically shop at
commissaries for food and other goods.
Foster Farms could not be immediately reached for comment on
Tuesday. Officials with the Department of Defense could not be
reached for comment.
On Thursday, the company said it would for the first time
recall an undisclosed amount of contaminated chicken linked to a
massive salmonella outbreak that has stretched on for more than
16 months. The chicken products being recalled were produced by
Foster Farms at its three plants in central California, all
linked by public health investigators to the outbreak, which
started in March of 2013.
The outbreak has roiled the public and brought regulatory
pressure on the poultry producer. The salmonella strains linked
to the outbreak have been identified in at least 621 cases in 29
states and Puerto Rico, according to the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention.
On Thursday, Foster Farms said it initiated the voluntary
recall "in the fullest interest of food safety."
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)