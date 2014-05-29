NEW YORK May 28 Actress Stacey Dash, best known
for her role in the 1995 hit movie "Clueless," will be joining
Fox News as a contributor, the network said on Wednesday.
Dash will offer "cultural analysis and commentary" on
various daytime and primetime shows, Fox News said in a
statement.
Stacey's "distinctive viewpoints amongst her Hollywood peers
have spawned national debates," said Bill Shine, executive vice
president of programming for the network.
Dash, who is of African-American and Mexican descent, made
headlines in 2012 when she endorsed Republican Presidential
candidate Mitt Romney on her personal Twitter account. Dash
received racist tweets, many from African Americans, for not
supporting President Barack Obama instead.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Richard Chang)