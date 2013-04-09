By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 8
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 A federal judge has ruled
the Obama administration broke the law when it issued oil leases
in central California without fully weighing the environmental
impact of "fracking," a setback for companies seeking to exploit
the region's enormous energy resources.
The decision, made public on Monday, effectively bars for
the time being any drilling on two tracts of land comprising
2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) leased for oil and gas development
in 2011 by the U.S. Interior Department's Bureau of Land
Management (in Monterey County.
The tracts lie atop a massive bed of sedimentary rock known
as the Monterey Shale Formation, estimated by the U.S. Energy
Department to contain more than 15 billion barrels of oil, equal
to 64 percent of the total U.S. shale oil reserves.
Most of that oil is not economically retrievable except by
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a production-boosting
technique in which large amounts of water, sand and chemicals
are injected into shale formations to force hydrocarbon fuels to
the surface.
Fracking itself is not a new technology but its widespread
use in combination with advances in horizontal drilling to
extract oil and gas from underground shale beds has fueled a new
onshore U.S. energy boom.
It also has sparked concerns about impacts on the
environment, including questions raised about the potential
effects of fracking on groundwater.
Environmental groups also criticize oil shale production as
at odds with efforts to curb heat-trapping greenhouse gas
emissions from fossil fuel combustion that scientists blame for
global climate change.
California is implementing a host of policies to cut its
greenhouse emissions, including a carbon cap-and-trade program
that it bills as a potential model for other states.
The issue came into sharp focus in California last month
when Governor Jerry Brown, who has long touted his record as an
environmentalist, said the state should consider fracking
technology to develop its shale reserves as a way of reducing
reliance on imported oil.
U.S. District Judge Paul Grewal in San Jose ruled that the
federal government erred, and violated U.S. environmental law,
in declining to conduct a full-fledged environmental impact
study of its oil leasing for the Monterey Formation.
JUDGE FINDS RISKS 'COMPLETELY IGNORED'
Grewal held that BLM's analysis was flawed because it "did
not adequately consider the development impact of hydraulic
fracturing techniques ... when used in combination with
technologies such as horizontal drilling."
"The potential risk for contamination from fracking, while
unknown, is not so remote or speculative to be completely
ignored," Grewal wrote.
But the judge stopped short of ordering the leases canceled,
as sought by environmental groups. Instead, he ordered the
parties to confer and either submit a joint plan of action if
they can agree or prepare to argue their respective cases for a
remedy if they cannot.
"In any event, it is clear from the order and the general
requirements of the law that BLM cannot allow drilling on the
leases until and unless it completes a more thorough
environmental review," said Brendan Cummings, a lawyer for the
Center for Biological Diversity, which brought the suit with the
Sierra Club.
He hailed the decision as a milestone in efforts to seek
greater scrutiny and regulation of fracking.
"It's the first federal court opinion we're aware of that
explicitly holds that federal agencies have to analyze the
environmental impacts of fracking when carrying out an oil and
gas leasing program," Cummings told Reuters.
But oil company representatives played down the ruling's
significance, saying the judge took issue only with the BLM
process, not fracking as a method of recovering oil.
"There are many hurdles that producers have to go through,
and oftentimes they add delay and cost to energy production,"
said Tupper Hull, a spokesman for the refinery group Western
States Petroleum Association.
"Hopefully the court will ultimately allow the lease to go
forward and production to take place," he said.
Cumming said the outcome would likely have implications for
a more recent and much larger lease sale of 18,000 acres (7,300
hectares) for oil and gas development in the same general
region, which the BLM approved under the same "flawed analysis."
He said the BLM should rescind those leases and "conduct the
proper environmental review" or face more court challenges.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Mohammad Zargham)