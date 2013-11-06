DENVER Nov 6 Voters in three Colorado
communities have decided to suspend or ban an oil and gas
production process known as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking,
according to unofficial election returns on Wednesday.
Boulder, Lafayette and Fort Collins passed measures with
solid margins, but a fourth community, Broomfield, about 12
miles (19 km) east of Boulder, narrowly rejected a fracking
moratorium.
Seventy-eight percent of Boulder residents voted to suspend
fracking within city limits for five years, while a similar
measure won 56 percent support in Fort Collins.
In Lafayette, a city ordinance that permanently bans
fracking within the city passed with 59 percent of the vote.
Broomfield defeated the measure by just 13 votes out of more
than 20,500 cast, according to unofficial returns posted on the
city's website.
Fracking involves pumping millions of gallons of pressurized
water, sand and chemicals underground to fracture shale rock and
release oil or gas.
Much of that water returns to the surface and is stored in
lined pits or closed tanks for recycling or injection in
underground storage caverns offsite.
Environmental groups say fracking can contaminate water
supplies, but the industry has argued that it does not hurt the
environment.
Fracking activity has increased in Colorado over the past
decade, as it has in much of the United States. A drilling boom
is under way and in June this year, oil production rose nearly
30 percent compared with the same period in 2012, to 161,000
barrels of oil each day.
(Editing by Karen Brooks and Maureen Bavdek)