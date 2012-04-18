WASHINGTON, April 18 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency will delay implementation of rules on
smog-forming emissions from natural gas and oil wells when it
finalizes the standards later on Wednesday, an industry group
that was briefed on the rules said.
Drillers will be required to put equipment on wells
including ones that use hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to
capture so-called volatile organic compound emissions by January
2015, a source at the American Petroleum Institute said. The
phased-in implementation of rules would be a delay of more than
two years.
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner, Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)