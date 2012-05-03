WASHINGTON May 3 The governor of Wyoming
pressed the top U.S. environmental regulator to delay its
December, 2011 release of a draft study linking fracking for
natural gas to contamination of drinking water, a news report
said on Thursday.
Governor Matt Mead contacted Environmental Protection Agency
Administrator Lisa Jackson and persuaded her to delay for about
a month releasing the study that found fluids used in hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, had likely polluted an aquifer in the
small town of Pavillion, the Associated Press report said.
The delay gave state officials time to raise dozens of
questions about the draft study and coordinate an
"all-out-press" against the EPA in the weeks before the agency
released the study on December 8 last year, said the report,
which relied on emails obtained from a state records request and
an interview with Mead, a drilling supporter.
The Obama administration has been walking a fine line
between promoting natural gas drilling and regulating
technologies including fracking that have given the industry
access to vast new supplies.
Just a few years ago the country was trying to import
natural gas, but now it could become a major exporter. But
environmental and health groups say fracking operations near
schools and homes can pollute the air and water.
Last month a blow out at a Chesapeake Energy Corp
well in Wyoming triggered a leak of unknown quantities of
natural gas and drilling mud.
Under pressure from officials in Wyoming, which produces
about 10 percent of U.S. natural gas and ranks as the third
biggest U.S. onshore producer of the fuel, the EPA announced in
March it would retest the aquifer with cooperation from the
Wyoming state government.
President Barack Obama issued an executive order last month
streamlining oversight of shale gas drilling that acknowledged
states are the main regulators of the industry as most
production occurs on private land.
Jim Martin, a regional EPA administrator in Colorado, said
the agency had "consulted with and relied on the expertise of a
range of stake holders," including officials in Wyoming's
government, the federal Bureau of Land Management and local
tribes, since the start of its investigation in Pavillion.
The draft study on the Wyoming water is open for public
comment through October. Then a peer review of the report will
be conducted by independent scientists.