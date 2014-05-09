(New throughout, adds details and comments from experts)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON May 9 The Obama administration
announced its first steps on Friday toward possibly tighter
regulation of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, seeking public
input on whether companies should be required to disclose the
contents of fluids used in the oil and natural gas drilling
technique.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it would
gather public comment for 90 days on whether to require chemical
manufacturers to disclose the contents of fluids they inject
into shale seams to release trapped oil or gas.
Fracking technology has sparked a boom in U.S. energy
production, but critics worry that it is polluting drinking
water supplies. The environmental group Earthjustice petitioned
the EPA to consider the rules on fracking fluids.
"Today's announcement represents an important step in
increasing the public's access to information on chemicals used
in hydraulic fracturing activities," said James Jones, EPA's
assistant administrator for the Office of Chemical Safety and
Pollution Prevention.
Hydraulic fracturing is now regulated by the states, with no
significant federal oversight. Some big oil- and gas-producing
states require some disclosure about the mix of chemicals and
fluids used to frack thousands of wells across the country.
Jones told reporters the EPA wants to learn what is
happening at the state level and what voluntary mechanisms are
available for reporting. The EPA said its notice may not result
in formal measures, and it would consider non-regulatory
approaches.
Deborah Goldberg, an attorney with Earthjustice, said the
EPA was being "less than aggressive" on the issue. The group has
asked the EPA to require chemical manufacturers and processors
to publish detailed information about the content of fluids used
in fracking. It also requested that those companies submit all
health and safety studies available on those fluid mixtures.
The EPA denied parts of Earthjustice's petition, including a
request for companies to conduct toxicity tests on fracking
liquids. The agency said in its initial response to the 2011
petition that it would take an approach that would "minimize
reporting burdens and costs" and try to avoid duplication.
Drillers say they are worried that greater disclosure may
jeopardize commercially secret formula for the fluids they use
to coax the maximum oil or gas out of a given well. Still, the
industry has become more transparent in recent years in dealing
with public health concerns about fracking.
Last month, Baker Hughes, one of the largest U.S.
oil service companies, said it plans to diclose all chemical
ingredients contained in its fracking fluids, without giving
specific formulas.
IMPROVED TRANSPARENCY
Industry groups said the oil and gas sector has already
taken significant steps to report chemicals.
"I'm not sure this is going to push anything forward that
isn't happening of its own accord," said Jason Hutt, a partner
representing industry clients at law firm Bracewell & Giuliani.
Jon Coifman of the Environmental Defense Fund, a
co-petitioner with Earthjustice, said EPA's reporting onus would
be on manufacturers and processors of fracking chemicals and
would entail health and safety data on the chemicals they make.
In contrast, current voluntary and state-required disclosures
are from well operators and focus only on chemical identities.
New reporting by manufacturers could reveal chemicals that
are currently undisclosed, as well as hundreds of substances
whose use is already widely reported, but for which there is
little health or environmental safety data available.
"The main aim is to ensure EPA has information sufficient to
understand the potential risks of the subject chemicals at an
aggregate, national level," Coifman said.
Earthjustice's Goldberg said stringent federal rules are
needed because not all states are equipped to regulate.
"Some of the states do something. Some don't. A lot of the
disclosure they require is enforced rarely and poorly," she
said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; additional reporting by Edward
McCallister in New York; Editing by Jonathan Leff, Ros Krasny,
Susan Heavey, Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio)