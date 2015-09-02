BOSTON, Sept 2 An Oscar-nominated HBO
documentary that showed American homeowners near hydraulic
fracturing sites setting fire to their tap water may have been
the main trigger for a surge in public opposition to the oil and
gas production technique, according to a study to be published
next month.
"Gasland," produced by filmmaker Josh Fox in 2010, sparked a
rise in online searches, social media chatter, news coverage,
and environmental activism surrounding fracking that may have
led to a series of local attempts to ban the industry in the
years that followed, according to the paper which will be
published in the American Sociology Review's October edition.
Fracking involves injecting sand, water and chemicals
underground to crack open rock formations holding natural gas
and oil - a technique that has led to a boom in U.S. production
and a slump in world energy prices.
Dozens of clashing studies have examined whether fracking
contaminates water. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
this year concluded a five-year study that said fracking does
not pose widespread risk to groundwater but pointed out some
cases of pollution.
Worries about water contamination and earthquakes led New
York to pass a state-wide ban on fracking this year and several
municipalities in other states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, West
Virginia, and Texas to seek to impose local curbs.
"Local screenings of 'Gasland' contributed to anti-fracking
mobilizations, which, in turn, affected the passage of local
fracking moratoria," according to the study, which was authored
by University of Iowa associate professor Ion Bogdan Vasi.
Researchers said they analyzed internet searches, Twitter
posts, mass media coverage and activist mobilizations that
focused on fracking at various points following the release of
"Gasland" on TV channel HBO in June 2010.
They found spikes in activity immediately following the
release, the film's nomination for an Oscar Award in February
2011 and its various local screenings. The study said the
documentary helped shift fracking "from a place of almost
complete novelty" to "an established and contentious position."
The oil and gas industry has criticized the film as
misleading, stating there have been cases of residents in the
Marcellus shale region having flammable tap water long before
the fracking boom began there due to naturally occurring methane
in underground aquifers.
(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)