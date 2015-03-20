(Adds Breakingviews)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 20 The Obama administration on
Friday unveiled its first major standards for oil companies that
frack on federal lands, including beefed-up safety measures to
protect groundwater, prompting industry complaints they will be
a barrier to growth.
The rules require energy companies to reinforce boreholes
and otherwise prevent leakage and provide data on the cocktail
of chemicals that helps extract crude oil and gas out of the
ground. The rules will add transparency to the practice, long
shrouded by companies reluctant to reveal "trade secrets."
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a controversial process
that involves pumping water, sand and chemicals into a well to
extract oil or gas. Environmentalists say fracking poses health
risks.
Although only about 10 percent of fracking occurs on federal
lands, the Obama administration is hoping the new rules will
become a model for industry standards elsewhere, especially in
states that do not have fracking rules.
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said the standards are a
long-overdue update to decades-old U.S. rules for drilling on
federal lands that preceded the widespread emergence of
horizontal drilling.
The new regulations "will move our nation forward as we
ensure responsible development while protecting public land
resources. That is good for the public and good for industry,"
Jewell said.
The Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management (BLM)
received comments from over 1.5 million groups and individuals,
Jewell said.
The standards have been in the works for nearly four years
and gone through several drafts, with environmentalists and the
energy industry fighting over its scope.
The new BLM standards will require companies to submit
detailed information about the proposed operation, including the
location of faults and fractures, the depths of all usable water
and the depth of estimated volume of fluid to be used.
Industry groups were quick to criticize the proposal before
its official release, warning it will slow down the U.S. "energy
renaissance."
"A duplicative layer of new federal regulation is
unnecessary, and we urge the BLM to work carefully with the
states to minimize costs and delays created by the new rules to
ensure that public lands can still be a source of job creation
and economic growth," said Eric Milito, a director at the
American Petroleum Institute.
Environmental groups said the Obama administration had made
progress in trying to hold oil and gas firms accountable for the
environmental impact of drilling, but would have preferred
bolder moves.
"The only true way to protect communities from fracking is
to not frack at all," said Dan Chu, a senior director for the
Sierra Club.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)