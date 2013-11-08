(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 8 American opinion on hydraulic
fracturing appears to be dividing along partisan lines, with
Democrats opposed even in areas where there is little drilling,
while Republicans are far more likely to be in favour.
In elections on Tuesday, voters in three Colorado cities
supported ballot measures prohibiting hydraulic fracturing or
imposing a moratorium for five years.
The fate of a similar initiative in a fourth city hangs in
the balance, pending a recount, with supporters of a moratorium
trailing by just 13 votes out of more than 20,000 cast.
The Denver Post, the largest-circulation local newspaper in
the state, and a supporter of oil and gas development, called
the fracking bans "regrettable."
"After grinding the Keystone Pipeline to a halt, it's clear
that activists have zeroed in on their next target, and are
influencing the conversation with stunning effect," wrote Forbes
magazine, which called the votes "ground zero in the hydraulic
fracturing debate."
Colorado is a crucial battleground for supporters and
opponents of oil and gas production through hydraulic
fracturing.
The state contains all or part of seven of the 30 largest
gas fields in the country, according to the state geological
survey.
Colorado is the ninth-largest oil producer in the country,
and thanks to hydraulic fracturing production is growing faster
than almost anywhere else outside Texas and North Dakota.
In the first week of November, 70 rigs were drilling for oil
or gas in the state, ranking it fourth in terms of drilling
activity behind Texas (817), Oklahoma (176) and North Dakota
(163).
Drilling is targeting Colorado's part of the Niobrara shale
formation which lies under most of the northern part of the
state.
By late 2010, more than 900 oil wells had been drilled into
the Niobrara, almost all of them in Weld County, and 15,000 gas
wells were producing from the same formation, most in Weld and
Yuma counties, according to state geologists ("Colorado's New
Oil Boom" Spring 2011).
Just two counties, Weld and Garfield, account for over 60
percent of all the active oil and gas wells in the state, and
are still the main targets for new drilling.
Out of a state-wide total of 3,345 new applications for
permission to drill approved so far in 2013, 2,048 were in Weld
and 691 in Garfield, accounting for 82 percent of the total,
according to the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, which
regulates the industry.
FRACKING FAULT LINE
The four cities that voted on bans or moratoriums all
neighbour Weld. But none is currently a significant oil and gas
producer.
The cities of Boulder and Lafayette voted for a five-year
moratorium on all new exploration and development activity. But
Boulder County, in which both are located, has just 321 wells
(less than 1 percent of all those in the state). Only 22
drilling permits were approved in 2012 and none so far in 2013.
Fort Collins, in Larimer County, voted for a fracking
moratorium. But the county hosts only 254 wells and just 13
applications have been granted since the start of 2012.
The City and County of Broomfield, where supporters of
fracking are ahead by just 13 votes pending a recount, has fewer
than 100 wells, and fewer than 40 applications in the last two
years.
Governor John Hickenloooper, a Democrat who trained as a
geologist and began work in the petroleum industry, is backing a
lawsuit by the Colorado Oil and Gas Association to overturn an
earlier fracking ban approved by another small municipality in
the state.
Colorado is something of a bellwether state. Historically a
Republican stronghold, it has become a swing state following an
influx of Democrats into urban areas such as Denver and Boulder.
According to state records, one third of voters are
registered as Democrats, one third as Republicans, and one third
as unaffiliated with any party.
Coloradans backed George W. Bush for president in 2000 and
2004 and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, but in each case the
winner's margin was among the closest nationally.
The state's congressional delegation is split between five
Democrats (both senators and three representatives) and four
Republicans.
However, in Boulder, registered Democrats outnumber
Republicans by more than 2:1. Larimer is a Republican-leaning
county, but the college town of Fort Collins leans Democrat.
Broomfield, which split down the middle over fracking, is
also almost evenly divided between voters registered with the
two major political parties.
Oil and gas-producing Weld, by contrast, is dominated by
Republicans and independents.
The state shows a sharp partisan divide. Boulder and Denver
counties contain 27 percent of all registered Democrats, but
less than 10 percent of the state's registered Republicans.
That split is now replicated in attitudes towards fracking,
and oil and gas development more generally.
Petroleum-producing counties, such as Weld, Garfield,
Moffat, Rio Blanco, Jackson, and Yuma, all lean Republican, and
remain open to fracking. The state's Democratic areas, none of
which is a major site for drilling, increasingly oppose
fracking.
In Colorado, as in many other areas of the country, local
attitudes towards hydraulic fracturing are dividing along
ideological lines as well as being shaped by familiarity with
oil and gas production.
